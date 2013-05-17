May 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) and its subsidiaries:
Pinnacle West Capital Corp. :
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Commercial paper upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'.
Arizona Public Service Co. (APS):
--Long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
--Senior unsecured upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'.
PVNGS II Funding Corp.
--Secured lease obligation bonds upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Approximately $3.4 billion of long term debt is affected by the rating action.
The upgrade reflects strong operating performance in 2012 and the constructive
outcome of APS' settled 2010 General Rate Case (GRC), which will provide a
tailwind for improved earnings and credit ratios this year. The ratings also
consider APS' solid liquidity position, manageable debt maturities, low
leverage, and the financial support from its corporate parent, PNW, including
anticipated equity infusions agreed to in APS' settlement of its 2008 GRC.
Stable Outlook: The Stable Outlook reflects the relatively predictable earnings
and cashflows of PNW's core regulated operating subsidiary, APS, a vertically
integrated electric utility subsidiary. Substantially all of PNW's consolidated
long-term debt resides at APS, except for a $125 million term loan which matures
in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Constructive settlement of 2010 GRC;
--Four-year GRC stay-out through May of 2015;
--Low leverage;
--Large Capex program including environmental upgrades at coal plants.
Strong Coverage Measures
Strong Operating Performance: APS' EBITDA to interest coverage improved to 6.4x
for the LTM period ending March 31, 2013 as compared with 6.0x for 2012, and
primarily reflects new rates effective July 1, 2012 as per APS' recently settled
2010 GRC. The improved earnings also reflect cooler than normal winter weather
in APS' service territory, improved customer growth, and new transmission rates.
Leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, was low at 2.5x. Credit metrics compare
well to 'BBB+' guideline ratios and peers. Going forward, Fitch expects EBITDA
and FFO coverage Metrics to approximate 5.0x-6.0x, and for FFO/Debt leverage
metrics to remain above 22% through 2015.
GENERAL RATE CASE SETTLEMENT
Constructive 2010 GRC Settlement: The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC)
approved the regulatory settlement agreement as proposed by APS and other
parties in APS's 2010 GRC without material modifications on May 15, 2012. The
ACC approved an increase in nonfuel base rates of $116.3 million, which
represented roughly 60% of APS's requested amount based on an authorized return
on equity (ROE) of 10% for new rates effective July 1, 2012. Additionally, per
the terms of the settlement, APS agreed to a four-year stay-out and is
prohibited from filing its next rate case before May 31, 2015, for rates
effective on or after July 1, 2016, at the earliest. Controlling operating costs
will be key to maintaining credit quality.
Good Liquidity: As of March 31, 2013, PNW had total consolidated liquidity
available of $1.2 billion including $25 million of cash and cash equivalents.
PNW maintains liquidity through a $200 million unsecured credit facility which
matures in November 2016. APS maintains liquidity through two $500 million
unsecured credit facilities which mature in November 2016 and April 2018,
respectively. Additionally, PNW and APS can upsize their $200 million and $500
million credit facilities to $300 million and $700 million with consent of the
lenders. Fitch notes that there were no borrowings against these facilities as
of March 31, 2013. The credit facilities are subject to a maximum debt to
capitalization covenant of 65% and as of March 31, 2013 both PNW and APS were in
compliance with debt to capitalization ratios of 45.2% and 43.7%. PNW's
revolving credit facility contains cross-default provisions to APS, while APS'
revolving credit facilities do not contain cross-defaults to PNW. As of March
31st 2013, PNW and APS were in compliance with all financial covenants under
these facilities.
Manageable Maturities: In the intermediate term, PNW's long-term debt maturities
are sizable, with $1.5 billion scheduled to mature through 2016 as follows
(includes capital lease obligations): $123 million in 2013, $540 million in
2014, $470 million in 2015, and $358 million in 2016. Fitch expects PNW to
refinance these maturities upon expiry.
Strong Nuclear Performance: On the operating front, APS's generating facilities
exhibited solid operating performance in 2012 with meaningful improvement
achieved at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station (PVNGS). In 2012, the
PVNGS successfully refueled units 2 and 3, and recorded its best generation year
ever producing over 31.9 million megawatt-hours (Mwh), with an overall capacity
factor of 92.3%, significantly improved from 79% in 2007. Fitch notes that PVNGS
set a new generation record for a power plant of any fuel type and is the only
U.S. generating facility to ever produce more than 30 million Mwh.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Large Capital Spending Program a Key Growth Driver: Capex at APS is projected to
average $1.2 billion per annum through 2015 and includes investments associated
with the purchase of Southern California Edison Company's interest in units 4
and 5 at the Four Corners coal-generating facility for $253 million by 2013 and
related emissions control upgrades. Other investments include the construction
of new transmission capacity, increased efficiency programs, installation of
advanced meters, and increased renewable generation, specifically under the AZ
Sun program. APS is increasing its renewable generation capacity to meet
renewable portfolio standard targets in the state. For the LTM period ending
March 31, 2013, Fitch notes that both APS and PNW generated positive FCF. Going
forward, Fitch expects APS to fund the majority of estimated capex internally
and the balance with external financing, which will moderately pressure leverage
metrics. Going forward, leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA is expected to
moderately increase to 3.0x by 2015. Fitch anticipates external funding
requirements to be financed via a balanced mix of equity and debt.
COMPANY PROFILE
PNW is a parent holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue
from its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, APS. APS is a vertically integrated
regulated electric utility that accounted for virtually all consolidated
revenues, earnings, cashflows and assets. For 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009, APS
approximated 100%, 100%, 97%, and 99%, of PNW's consolidated revenues,
respectively. APS is the largest electric utility in Arizona, serving 1.1
million customers in a 34,646 square mile service territory.
Rating Sensitivities
No positive rating actions are expected at this time.
What could cause future Negative Rating Action?
Greater-than-anticipated increases in operating and other expense could erode
credit quality. An unexpected, prolonged base load generating facility outage
could lead to adverse credit rating actions.