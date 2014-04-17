(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The upgrades reflect the material improvement in the company's
operating
performance, credit metrics and liquidity profile over the past
24 months. Rite
Aid's EBITDA increased to $1.3 billion in fiscal 2014 (year
ended February
2014), after surpassing the $1 billion level for the first time
in fiscal 2013.
This improvement has been supported by the strong generic wave
that boosted
gross margins, as well as management's concerted efforts to
stabilize its
top-line through its loyalty card program and remodeling
activity. Rite Aid has
also pushed out major debt maturities to 2019 (with the
exception of $64 million
8.5% convertible notes due in May 2015 and the revolver due
2018) and reduced
its interest burden through a series of refinancings and debt
reduction of
approximately $600 million over the last 24 months.
Fitch expects EBITDA should be sustainable in the $1.2 billion
to $1.3 billion
range over the next 12 to 24 months, enabling the company to
dedicate increased
capex towards store remodels and some store relocation activity,
as well devote
free cash flow (FCF) to debt reduction. While Fitch expects
gross margin to
decline in fiscal 2015 (due to generics cycling through the
first half of the
year and pharmacy reimbursement pressure) and fiscal 2016, Fitch
expects same
store sales to grow in the 1% to 2% range on front-end same
store sales growth
of around 1%, prescription volume increase of 1%-2%, and some
pharmacy
inflation.
As a result, adjusted debt/EBITDAR and EBITDAR/interest plus
rent are expected
to be flat or improve modestly from 5.9x and 1.7x, respectively,
at the end of
fiscal 2014.
Rite Aid's operating metrics still significantly lag those of
its largest and
well-capitalized competitors, with average weekly prescriptions
per store of
approximately 1,240 (versus over 1,800 at CVS Caremark and
Walgreen Co.) and an
EBITDA margin of 5.2% (versus Walgreen's EBITDA margin at 6.7%
and CVS's retail
EBITDA margin at 11.3% pre-corporate costs).
In addition, Rite Aid has been unable to fully participate in
the strong
industry growth largely due to capital constraints. The
Wellness+ loyalty card
program and recent remodeling activity have helped the company
stabilize its
prescription volume and generate modest front-end growth. In
fiscal 2014,
front-end same-store sales in the Wellness Stores exceeded the
non-Wellness
Stores by 300 basis points, and script growth in the Wellness
Stores exceeded
the non-Wellness Stores by 1%, indicating the majority of the
chain was still
modestly negative.
The company expects to do 450 Wellness remodels in fiscal 2015,
with 1,215 or
26% of its store base completed as of March 1, 2014. On a net
basis, the total
number of remodels on a base of approximately 4,600 units is
expected to have a
modest positive impact on overall sales and profitability.
However, capital
spending still remains below levels required to remain
competitive, particularly
given the lack of relocations and new store opening activity.
As a result, the
company's market share could remain stagnant or weaken over
time, even in
markets where it has a top-three position.
Strong Liquidity: Rite Aid had cash of $183 million and excess
borrowing
capacity of approximately $1.3 billion under its credit facility
at March 1,
2014, net of $80 million in outstanding letters of credit. Rite
Aid has
maintained liquidity in the $950 million-$1.3 billion range for
the past three
years.
Fitch expects FCF, net of capex of $525 million, to be in the
$500 million range
in fiscal 2015, with a $150 million working capital benefit from
its supply
agreement with McKesson and in part due to lower interest
expense as a result of
the company's refinancing activities in 2013 and further debt
paydown in 2014.
The company expects to pay down the $270 million of 10.25%
second-lien notes due
2019 when they become callable at 105 in the fall of this year.
In fiscal 2016
and beyond, Fitch expects FCF to be in the $300 million range
which should
enable the company to modestly reduce debt overtime or invest a
bit more on the
Wellness remodels and store relocation activity.
The company has been actively refinancing its debt over the past
year, pushing
out the next major maturities to 2019 (with the exception of $64
million 8.5%
convertible notes due in May 2015 and the revolver due 2018).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: A positive rating action could result if Rite Aid
sustains positive
comparable store sales and EBITDA growth, and adjusted
debt/EBITDAR improves to
the low-to-mid 5.0x range. This is not anticipated at this time.
Negative: A negative rating action could result from
deteriorating sales and
profitability trends that takes EBITDA below $1 billion (as seen
in fiscal 2010
through fiscal 2012) and leverage returns to over 7.0x.
RECOVERY CONSIDERATIONS
The issue ratings shown below are derived from the IDR and the
relevant Recovery
Rating. Fitch's recovery analysis assumes a liquidation value
under a distressed
scenario of approximately $5.7 billion on inventory,
receivables, owned real
estate, and prescription files. The $1,795 million revolving
credit facility,
Tranche 6 term loan, and the $650 million senior secured notes
due August 2020
have a first lien on the company's cash, accounts receivable,
investment
property, inventory, and script lists, and are guaranteed by
Rite Aid's
subsidiaries, giving them an outstanding recovery (91%-100%).
The senior secured
credit facility requires the company to maintain a minimum fixed
charge coverage
ratio of 1.0x only if availability on the revolving credit
facility is less than
$150 million. Rite Aid's fixed charge coverage ratio at 1.7x was
above the
minimum required amount. Fitch assumes that the revolver is
drawn 80% for the
purposes of the recovery analysis.
The Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 term loans and the 10.25% notes due
October 2019
have a second lien on the same collateral as the revolver and
term loans and are
guaranteed by Rite Aid's subsidiaries. These are also expected
to have
outstanding recovery prospects. Given the amount of secured debt
in the
company's capital structure, the unsecured guaranteed notes are
assumed to have
average recovery prospects (31%-50%) and unsecured notes and
convertible bonds
are assumed to have poor recovery prospects (0%-10%) in a
distressed scenario.
Fitch has upgraded Rite Aid Corporation's ratings as follows:
--IDR to 'B' from 'B-';
--Secured revolving credit facility and term loans to 'BB/RR1'
from 'BB-/RR1';
--First- and second-lien senior secured notes to 'BB/RR1' from
'BB-/RR1';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured notes to 'B/RR4' from 'CCC+/RR5';
--Non-guaranteed senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+/RR6' from
'CCC/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
