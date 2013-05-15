(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rogers
Communications Inc.'s
(Rogers) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings
to 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately CAD12 billion of
consolidated debt as of
March 31, 2013 is affected by Fitch's rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings upgrade considers Rogers' consistent operating
performance during
the past several years as its business segments have scaled
further, both
organically and through acquisitions, resulting in a higher
level of
profitability and cash flows. Rogers continued capital
investment has enabled
the company to deploy a high quality infrastructure in a timely
manner with good
diversity of service platforms to compete effectively against
its mostly
national peers. Accordingly, Rogers' wireless and cable
operations underpin the
significant leverage inherent in its operations that has led to
stable credit
measures.
Importantly, Rogers has demonstrated consistency with operating
within its
targeted financial policy of net leverage within the 2-2.5x
range for the past
several years. Fitch expects Rogers' net leverage will remain
within the higher
part of its range during 2013. Rogers has maintained significant
flexibility in
the past with managing its financial policies including leverage
targets and
return of capital to shareholders.
Fitch believes Rogers' mix of cable and wireless assets
competitively positions
the company and allows for significant revenue diversification
through its
robust bundled service offer. This mix of assets should allow
Rogers to sustain
cash generation, adjusted for cash taxes, over the longer term.
As the cable and
wireless segments further mature, Rogers will need to seek other
avenues in
emerging businesses to cultivate growth.
Recent Operating Performance
Both the wireless and cable operations have experienced greater
competitive
threats which will continue for the foreseeable future. Wireless
postpaid voice
ARPU has eroded considerably in the past due to increased
competitive intensity
in part from new entrants. The fourth quarter of 2012 was the
first quarter
since 2010 where postpaid ARPU stabilized and demonstrated
growth year over
year, reflecting the continued strong subscriber demand for data
services and
the moderating declines in voice ARPU. Consequently, wireless
network revenue
has grown by 4% in the past two quarters.
Fitch believes the wireless operations need to demonstrate
additional postpaid
churn improvement. This would enable Rogers to drive net
addition share gains in
order to better sustain revenue growth over the longer term.
Roger's Ontario
markets, which are their largest, have experienced a greater
level of
competitive activity from new entrants.
However, three of the new entrants are examining restructuring
options that
could potentially result either separately or collectively in
the sale and/or
recapitalization of the companies into a consolidated entity. In
addition, the
new entrants are petitioning the government for concessions in
the upcoming 700
MHz spectrum auction. Fitch believes a failure to bid in this
auction would
result in an eventual sale of the operator as additional
spectrum resources are
critical to remain competitive.
The Canadian government's desire to maintain four players in
every market
creates uncertainty over the ability to potentially consolidate
a new entrant
into one of the incumbent's operations. Fitch believes this
creates additional
industry risk particularly if a well-capitalized foreign
operator chooses to
enter the market as a fourth operator to consolidate the new
entrants. However,
the Canadian market poses significant challenges to achieve the
necessary size
and scale for an operator to profitably carve out a niche as a
fourth national
player. This would require significant investment in both
spectrum and
infrastructure network build over a large geographical area that
is highly
penetrated with a relatively small population base.
The expansion of the IPTV footprint across Rogers' markets and
aggressive
pricing promotions has led to an increasing loss in basic cable
subscribers.
Consequently Rogers has focused on upgrades of its product
offering to blunt
these aggressive attacks. Rogers' investment to deploy a more
robust Internet
offering has resulted in the net addition growth of 86,000
high-speed internet
subscribers in the LTM period versus a loss of 87,000 basic
cable subscribers.
As such, the strong Internet growth and cable price increases
more than offset
cable subscriber loss resulting in operating revenue growth of
4% for the LTM
period.
Rogers' strong focus on cost controls has also led to
incremental margin
expansion to support cash flow growth. Cost productivity
enhancements have been
driven by labor efficiencies, supplier-based opportunities and
reduction in G&A
expenses. In the wireless segment, other operating expenses
(excluding retention
spending) decreased by 2% in in the LTM period while cable
operating expenses
also decreased by almost 2% year over year. These cost savings
also offer Rogers
the opportunity to invest the savings back into the business to
improve its
competitive position.
Financial Flexibility and Liquidity
Rogers' most recent US$1 billion debt issuance will help fund a
portion of the
expected cash requirements during the next 12-18 months. In
2013, this includes
maturities of US$350 million plus associated debt derivatives,
an aggregate
CAD700 million related to the Shaw transaction primarily in
2013, and a
potential bid in the upcoming 700 MHz spectrum auction. Fitch
estimates that the
company could spend in the range of CAD750 million to CAD1
billion on the
auction depending on several factors. In 2014, Rogers has US$1.1
billion of debt
maturing plus associated debt derivatives.
Rogers is well positioned from a liquidity perspective to
support these cash
requirements as evidenced by its free cash flow (FCF)
generation, cash, and
availability under its committed facilities. Rogers' CAD2
billion credit
facility that matures in July 2017 was undrawn as of March 31,
2013. Cash was
$1.4 billion. In addition, Rogers' CAD900 million accounts
receivable
securitization program, expiring in December 2015, has CAD500
million of
availability.
FCF for 2012 was approximately CAD612 million after Fitch
adjustments including
CAD803 million in dividends. Fitch's FCF expectations for 2013
of at least
CAD350 million is substantially lower than 2012. This is due to
expected
increases for cash taxes, dividend and capital spending. Rogers
estimates its
pension contribution for 2013 at CAD96 million, a CAD11 million
increase from
2012. Rogers' pension plan obligations were funded at a 71%
level. As such,
Fitch believes the company has sufficient flexibility to fund
its pension
deficit with existing cash flows.
The company will also continue to focus excess capital on its
shareholders,
since Rogers is within its targeted leverage range. However,
Fitch expects
future shareholder-friendly initiatives will be materially less
than the average
of CAD2 billion spent during 2009 to 2011. In 2012, Rogers
returned
approximately CAD1.3 billion via share repurchases and
dividends. The company
renewed its normal course issuer bid for 2013 to repurchase up
to CAD500 million
of its shares, down from CAD1 billion in the previous
authorization. Fitch does
not expect material repurchases in 2013 given Rogers cash
requirements within
the business.
Rogers maintains an aggressive dividend policy and payout ratio.
The company
increased its annual dividend for 2013 by 10% to CAD1.74 per
share or
approximately CAD875 million annually. Consequently, Rogers'
growing dividend
consumes a larger portion of its cash generation in light of its
dividend payout
ratio, which increased from 21% in 2007 to 57% in 2012.
Longer-term, Fitch believes Rogers will take steps to ensure
sufficient
financial flexibility as the company balances its strategic
objectives with
shareholder returns. As such, Fitch expects the company will
moderate future
increases to the dividend due to the current high payout ratio.
During 2013,
Rogers is preparing to launch a nascent credit card operation,
which if
successful, could consume a material level of cash from
operations beyond 2013.
Fitch believes these operations could represent a higher level
of risk. Rogers
will need to prudently manage the credit card business with the
appropriate
internal controls to mitigate this increased risk. Fitch also
does not expect
material changes to the high level of capital spending given the
competitive
need to invest in the network.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating include:
--Commitment to gross leverage target less than 2.0x, which
Fitch does not
believe is likely at this time.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Discretionary actions by Rogers of adopting a more aggressive
financial
strategy or an event driven merger and acquisition activity,
that drives
sustained net leverage beyond 2.5x without a sound de-leveraging
plan.
--Weakened operating performance driven by competitive
intrusions.
--The risk, while potentially low, of a well-capitalized foreign
operator
consolidating the new entrants and investing in new spectrum
which could lead to
material pressure on postpaid subscriber bases of the three
incumbents.
--Material increase in shareholder based initiatives.
Fitch upgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Rogers
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
