LONDON/MOSCOW, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
UK-based brewer
SABMiller plc's (SABM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior
unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Short-term IDR has
been affirmed at
'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. In addition, the senior unsecured
rating of debt
issued by SABM's subsidiary, SABMiller Holdings Inc., has also
been upgraded to
'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The upgrade reflects the strengthening of SABM's credit profile
since leverage
peaked in financial year to 31 March 2012 following its
acquisition of Foster's.
We expect further growth in operating profit, due to
opportunities in
developing markets and resources unlocked by the company's
cost-savings
programme. This should support the group's ability to continue
to generate
healthy operating cash flows. We assume there will be no large
transformational
M&A in the coming 12 to 18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Healthy FCF Expected
FY14 free cash flows (FCF) came in below our expectations (at
USD1.2bn against
USD2bn in FY13), due to currency depreciation in a number of
developing
countries depressing sales. Currency exposure will remain a
major risk, but we
expect SABM will be able to generate a FCF margin of over 7%
over the next four
years (5.6% in FY14), supported by long-term demand in emerging
markets, and its
cost savings and business efficiency programme. We expect this
programme, which
was launched in the beginning of FY14, to deliver operational
efficiencies and
savings of approximately USD500m per annum by FY18. This follows
the company's
previous business capability programme, which was successfully
completed in FY14
and brought in benefits of USD496m against the original target
of USD450m.
On Deleveraging Path
Since peaking at USD18.7bn in FY12, SABM's net debt was reduced
to USD13.7bn in
1H FY15, driven by proceeds from the sale of the group's
interest in Tsogo Sun,
its hotel and gaming associate in South Africa, as well as by
strong operating
cash flow. Based on forecast FCF of USD1.5bn-USD1.8bn over the
next four years
and in the absence of major M&A activity we expect funds from
operations (FFO)
adjusted net leverage to decline towards 2.2x-2.5x in FY15-16
from 3.1x in FY14.
Transformational M&A Not Factored In
Market expectations are for a further round of consolidation in
the brewing
industry after financial flexibility has been restored in FY13
and FY14 for most
large brewers, including SABM. Fitch discussed the potential
rating impact
should ABI and SABM merge in a Special Report titled, "Scenario:
Global Brewers
- An ABI/SABMiller Combination. Possible Rating Impact on the
Debt of ABI, AmBev
and SABMiller" dated 9 September 2014.
Although Fitch expects SABM to generate FCF in excess of
USD1.5bn in FY15, which
gives it headroom for further bolt-on acquisitions, the current
ratings do not
factor in any transformational M&A as these are regarded as
event risks.
Detailed information of any transaction would be required for
any further rating
action.
Global Player
SABM's ratings are based on the company's strong position in the
global beer
industry and its wide geographical diversification. It has a
greater presence
than peers in a number of high-growth developing markets,
supplemented by a
profitable US market through its MillerCoors joint venture,
albeit with much
lower profitability than leading market player, Anheuser Busch
InBev NV/SA
(A/Stable), and a number-one position in China.
Currency Mismatch Manageable
In the event of a simultaneous 30% devaluation of all the soft
currencies to
which SABM is exposed through its overseas markets, FFO-based
leverage could
worsen by up to 0.3x-0.4x. Fitch regards the probability of such
simultaneous
devaluations as very low. As a reference, during the 2008
financial crisis, only
a few of the currencies in which SABM trades depreciated against
the US dollar
by up to 30%, and most by no more than 20%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a sustained
basis
- Continued deterioration of profitability in two or three core
markets at the
same time (e.g. South Africa and USA)
- Increasing vulnerability to currency swings
- Cash flow continuously affected (i.e. declining to below a few
hundred million
USD) by heavy capex or shareholder distributions
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO lease adjusted net leverage at or below 2.0x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover of 8.5x (FY14: 7.0x)
- Total FCF sustainably above USD2bn
- Credit metrics not being compromised by acquisition risk over
an 18-month
period
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
