Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sandnes Sparebank Boligkreditt AS's (SSBB) covered bonds to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects recent changes in the characteristics of the cover pool and a revision of the D-Cap for the programme.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The D-Cap was revised to '4' (moderate risk) from '3' (moderate high risk) following changes in the pool's characteristics.

The previously assigned D-Cap of '3' was driven solely by the liquidity gap & systemic risk component, reflecting Fitch's view on the liquidity of the cover pool and the 12- month extendible feature on the bonds. The pool showed geographical concentration, a high proportion of flexible loans and non-standard features for the flexible loans. Notably, most flexible loan contracts did not have a maturity date, and Fitch assumed that these loans would be less palatable to potential buyers of the pool following a default of the issuer.

However, all flexible loans in the pool now have a maturity date 15 years from the origination date, following an amendment to the contract which was notified to and agreed by borrowers. Sandnes Sparebank has also discontinued offering flexible loans without maturity. In addition, the proportion of flexible loans in the cover pool has significantly decreased to 42% at end-September 2013 from 56% (based on drawn amount) at end-March 2013.

Fitch sees the above changes as positive on the liquidity of the cover pool and has reflected this in a moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap & systemic risk component of the D-Cap, compared with moderate high previously. As this component was the weakest of the D-Cap components, the D-Cap now stands at '4' (moderate risk), and is now jointly driven by the liquidity gap & systemic risk component and the systemic alternative management component.

The covered bonds' rating is based on Sandnes Sparebank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable/'F3', a D-Cap of '4' (moderate risk) and an updated 'AA' break-even over-collateralisation (OC) of 11.0%, the combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to reach a maximum rating of 'A+' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'AA' after factoring in stressed recoveries on the covered bonds.

The 'AA' break-even OC of 11.0% is down from the previous 'AA-' break-even OC of 12.0%, mainly driven by lower asset and liability maturity mismatches from the combined effect of lower weighted average life (WAL) for the assets in the pool and higher WAL for the bonds. Sandnes recently redeemed part of the covered bonds maturing in June 2015, and issued a five-year covered bond, which increased the WA life of the outstanding covered bonds to 2.6 years from two years. On the asset side, the WAL of the mortgages in the pool decreased to 11.8 years from 20.8 years (as calculated by Fitch).

RATING SENSITVITIES

The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by one notch to 'BBB-' or more; or (ii) the D-Cap decreases by one category to 3 (moderate high risk) or worse; or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC of 11.0%.

If the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops to the legal requirement of 0%, the covered bonds rating would be downgraded to 'A-', reflecting outstanding recoveries and thus a two-notch rating uplift above Sandnes Sparebank's IDR.