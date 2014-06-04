(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco Santander,
S.A.'s (Santander, A-/Stable/F2/a-) cedulas hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds
or CHs) to 'AA-' from 'A' and has placed them on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects an IDR uplift of 2, following the approval of European Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) by the European Parliament and of the
Council of the European Union on 15 May 2014. As indicated in Fitch's prior
communication with respect to Spanish covered bonds (see "Fitch Revises Outlook
on Spanish Covered Bonds on Criteria Amendments" dated 2 April 2014), the rating
of Santander CHs could be upgraded once the BRRD was sanctioned and provided the
over-collateralisation (OC) that Fitch relies upon in its analysis is
commensurate with the breakeven level for the new ratings.
The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of 2 is based on Fitch's opinion of Spain
being a covered bonds-intensive jurisdiction and Fitch's view that resolution
rather than liquidation methods would most likely be used should Santander fail
to service its senior unsecured obligations. It also reflects on the agency's
view of Santander as a systemically important financial institution in light of
its large size relative to the domestic market.
The 'AA-/RWP' rating of the CHs is based on Santander's Long-term IDR of 'A-',
an IDR uplift of 2 and the minimum OC between cover assets and outstanding CHs
of 25% set by the Spanish legislative framework. This minimum OC provides for
recoveries in excess of 51% on CH assumed to be in default in a 'AA-' scenario,
corresponding to a one-notch uplift from the bank's uplifted IDR.
Fitch will resolve the RWP after receiving updated cover pool data from
Santander, which at the time of this rating action was only available as of
December 2013. The RWP reflects the potential for an upgrade to 'AA' as long as
the cover pool is sufficient to support an outstanding recovery expectation
greater than 91%, which would be commensurate with a two-notch recovery uplift
from the uplifted IDR. If the updated cover pool balance and composition is
broadly similar to the one reported by Santander over the past quarters, Fitch
considers the 'AA' rating would be achievable.
Fitch's lifetime default and recovery expectations on the entire cover pool are
22.9% and 44.3%, respectively, under our base case scenario, and 41.9% and 31.2%
under a 'AA-' stress. These expectations take into consideration the cover pool
composition by asset type, which in the case of Santander has a greater
proportion of non-residential mortgages (34%) than the average observed in other
Spanish covered bond programmes rated by Fitch (26%). This larger share of
non-residential assets of Santander cover pool influences its lifetime base case
loss rate of 12.7%, which is slightly above the average expectation for other
Spanish mortgage cover pools rated by Fitch of 10.6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The covered bonds could be upgraded if the total cover pool balance provides for
sufficient relied-upon OC in excess of the agency's breakeven OC of 80%
estimated for the 'AA' stress.
The Fitch breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be
assumed to remain stable.
The ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the issuer's IDR is
downgraded.