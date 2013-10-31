(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Following the recent upgrade of
Peru's Sovereign
ratings, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.'s
(SBP) local and
foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A+' and 'A-',
respectively
from 'A' and 'BBB+'. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Peru's ratings were recently upgraded by Fitch to 'BBB+/A-' (for
further details
on Fitch's recent action on Peru's sovereign ratings, please
refer to the press
release 'Fitch Upgrades Peru to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable', dated
Oct. 23, 2013).
The country ceiling was also upgraded thus allowing SBP's
support-driven ratings
to be raised.
SBP's IDRs and Support rating are driven by the support it would
likely receive
from its parent, the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; rated 'AA-' by
Fitch with a
Stable Outlook). Given SBP's importance to its parent due to its
performance and
growth prospects, it is considered strategically important for
BNS and, in
Fitch's opinion, there is a high probability that the bank would
receive support
from BNS if required.
SBP's support rating was previously constrained by Peru's
country ceiling, but
following the upgrade of the latter to 'A-', the support rating
has been
upgraded to '1' and is no longer constrained by the country
ceiling.
SBP's subordinated debt ('plain vanilla' subordinated that does
not have any
equity credit following Fitch's criteria) would normally be
rated one notch
below SBP's local currency IDR, the anchor rating, but it is
constrained by the
country ceiling and therefore rated at that level, two notches
below SBP's local
currency IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SBP's FC IDR could be upgraded should Peru's sovereign rating
and country
ceiling be upgraded and provided that Fitch's view of BNS's
ability and
willingness to support SBP remains unchanged. The upside
potential of its LC IDR
is limited, since this rating is already one notch below BNS's
IDR.
The ratings of SBP's subordinated debt would generally move in
line with the
bank's local currency IDR and would typically be one notch below
SBP's LC IDR,
unless constrained by the country ceiling, as is the case at
present.
CREDIT PROFILE
Improved performance, sound internal capital generation, and,
from the outset,
significant fresh capital contributions from its parent,
resulted in a solid
capital base that compares well to that of its regional peers.
Continued growth
should slightly erode capital ratios, but they are likely to
remain strong and
consistent with SBP's ratings.
Solid portfolio growth and successful collection efforts helped
SBP manage its
legacy 'bad bank' and consistently improve asset quality.
Past-due loans (PDLs)
remain sound relative to those of regional and global peers.
PDLs are adequately
covered by reserves, and sound risk management policies underpin
their
stability.
BNS created a sound franchise from the merger of two local banks
and the
subsequent acquisition of a consumer/microfinance company. After
a lengthy
merger process, the bank consolidated its position as a
universal bank with a
stronghold on the corporate segment and growing retail
operations.
SBP's funding mix has improved in favor of lower-cost demand
deposits, thus
underpinning funding costs and margins. In addition, the
increasing importance
of capital market funding contributes toward improving
asset/liability gaps.
Driven by sound growth and resilient margins, as well as
contained operating
expenses and loan loss provisions, SBP has maintained consistent
and strong
performance. Efficiency has improved, and, although it is not
the most
profitable bank in Peru, SBP compares well against its regional
peers.
Peru's economy shows strong growth momentum based on sound macro
fundamentals.
In addition, a proactive regulator, eager to take the lead and
apply pre-emptive
remedies, has created a strong regulatory environment.
Peru's economic growth and its banks' profitability have spurred
competition
from existing players and newcomers. Strong regulation keeps
aggressive players
in check, while low banking penetration means there is room for
growth for all.
SBP, as should all Peruvian banks, needs to maintain
risk-management discipline
to avoid costly mistakes.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on SBP:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A+' from 'A';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support rating upgraded to '1' from '2';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
--Viability rating unaffected at 'bbb+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
