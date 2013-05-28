(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded JSC
SDM-Bank's (SDM)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. At the
same time, the
agency has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of Chelindbank (Chelind)
at 'BB-',
Rosevrobank (REB) and Locko-bank (Locko) at 'B+' and SKB-Bank
(SKB) at 'B'. All
of the ratings have Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is at the end
of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS OF ALL FIVE BANKS
The IDRs of each of the five banks are driven by their
stand-alone strength, as
reflected in their Viability Ratings (VRs). The ratings reflect
the limited
franchises and market shares of each of the banks and, to
varying degrees,
uncertainty over the long-term sustainability of their business
models and
governance/key person risks related to their narrow ownership.
The ratings also
take into account potential cyclicality in the performance of
the Russian
economy and the banking sector, meaning that the banks'
performance could be
volatile over time.
At the same time, the banks' ratings also take into account
their generally
sound current financial metrics and already significant track
records, which
include their quite smooth negotiation of the 2008-2009 crisis.
Chelind's higher
ratings relative to peers reflect its strong loss absorption
capacity,
conservative management and, in Fitch's view, somewhat more
sustainable
franchise. The lower ratings of SKB are driven by its tighter
capitalisation,
rapid growth and higher-risk retail lending products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SDM'S IDRS AND VR
SDM's upgrade reflects its extended track record of reasonable
asset quality,
comfortable liquidity and adequate profitability, the stability
to date of its
franchise and funding and conservative management. However, the
ratings continue
to consider the questionable longer-term sustainability of SDM's
relationship-driven business model and the bank's limited size
by international
standards resulting, among other things, in significant
concentrations on both
sides of its balance sheet.
At end-2012 SDM's reported non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90
days overdue)
were a modest 1.8%, while a further 0.8% were rolled over.
Although SDM's loan
book concentration remains high (the 20 largest exposures
comprised 50% of the
end-2012 loan book, or 2.2x Fitch Core Capital (FCC)), Fitch is
comfortable with
the quality of most of the largest exposures as they are either
short-term
working capital loans to local medium-sized trade companies or
real
estate-related project finance loans which are reasonably
secured with already
operational properties with low loan-to-value ratios (LTVs).
SDM's customer funding equalled 95% of end-2012 liabilities and
is mostly
attracted from long-standing clients. Fitch identified some
customers (7.5% of
end-2012 liabilities) which could be in some way connected to
SDM's management
and/or the controlling private shareholder. However, risks are
mitigated by the
bank's healthy liquidity position, with the buffer of liquid
assets sufficient
to withstand outflow of 38% of deposits. Liquidity is also
supported by the
relatively fast amortizing loan book (average loan book turnover
is 12 months)
and the bank's proven ability to de-leverage under stress.
SDM's capital position is reasonable for the rating category,
with a FCC of 16%
at end-2012. However, in light of significant loan
concentrations, SDM's loss
absorption capacity is moderate, with the bank at end-2012 able
to absorb credit
losses equal to 5% of the loan book before breaching minimum
regulatory capital
requirements. Fitch expects internal capital generation and loan
growth to be
broadly in line for the foreseeable future, meaning that,
barring unexpected
losses, the capital position is likely to remain largely
unchanged.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: CHELIND'S IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of Chelind's ratings reflects the bank's sound
reported
financial metrics, including its solid profitability, adequate
capitalisation
and reasonable asset quality. The ratings also reflect Fitch's
view that the
bank's business model and credit profile should be more
sustainable than at
similar-sized Russian peers given Chelind's significant
franchise in its home
Chelyabinsk region and the bank's conservative management and
limited risk
appetite. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the
bank's limited
prospects for further growth and diversification and potential
cyclicality of
the heavily industrialised economy in Chelind's home region.
Chelind's recent solid profitability (net interest margin of
8.6% and return on
average assets of 2.2% in 2012) is underpinned by its quite high
lending rates,
moderate funding costs (supported by the bank's well-recognised
local brand) and
limited impairment charges at the current point in the credit
cycle. NPLs
decreased to 5.4% at end-2012 from 7% at end-2011 and 10% at
end-2010, in part
due to loan growth, and recent NPL generation has been low.
Chelind has a significant presence in the Chelyabinsk region
(10% of regional
retail deposits, 13% of regional SME loans at end-2012) through
its 29 branches
and 22 sub-branches. At end-Q113, Chelind's liquidity cushion
was comfortable
(liquid assets covered 25% of customer deposits), given the
bank's predominantly
retail customer base and rather granular funding, with the 20
largest depositors
accounting for 14% of liabilities. Capitalisation is higher than
at peers, with
a FCC ratio of 23% at end-2012 and a regulatory capital ratio of
16.8% at
end-Q113, although fixed assets, including revaluations,
accounted for a
significant 49% of FCC at end-2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: LOCKO'S IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of Locko's IDRs and VR reflects moderate
improvements in the
bank's capitalisation, adequate profitability for a universal
commercial bank
(16.8% return on equity in 2012 under IFRS) and solid reported
asset quality.
However, the ratings also reflect the bank's limited franchise,
moderate
concentrations in the loan book with significant exposure to
real estate
development and rental business (65% of FCC), some uncertainty
as to underlying
credit quality and significant refinancing risk steaming from
wholesale
borrowings, at the moment moderately mitigated by the cushion of
liquid assets
on balance sheet.
At end-2012, Locko reported a low NPL ratio of 1.1%. However,
Locko's practice
of rolling over credit lines prior to maturity may distort real
loan quality,
while also shortening the reported maturity of the loan book and
improving
regulatory liquidity ratios. The largest 20 corporate loan
exposures comprised
22% of the total book (or 1.1x of FCC) at the same date;
however, Fitch views
certain borrowers (with a combined exposure of 20% of FCC)
operating in the
development sector as potentially interconnected, suggesting
somewhat higher
concentrations than reported. The FCC ratio was a reasonable
16.8% at end-2012.
As of end-Q113, Locko had RUB12.3bn of wholesale funding which
might need to be
repaid within a 12 month period (including RUB10bn of local
bonds with put
options), representing 20% of total liabilities. To manage this,
Locko plans to
set coupons in line with market rates on its bonds with put
options in order to
retain this funding, and is also considering a further RUB3bn
bond issue in
H213, although both measures will depend on favourable market
conditions, Fitch
understands. The available liquidity buffer (cash and
equivalents, net
short-term interbank loans and unpledged bonds eligible for repo
with the
Central Bank) comprised RUB16bn, equal to 25% of liabilities, at
end-Q113,
mitigating refinancing risks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: REB'S IDRS AND VR
REB's ratings reflect the bank's solid profitability, reasonable
asset quality
and comfortable liquidity cushion. However, the ratings are
constrained by the
bank's limited franchise (focused primarily on the Moscow
region), tightly
managed regulatory capital and some uncertainty over the
long-term
sustainability of the bank's cheap customer funding.
REB's asset quality remains reasonable, with NPLs comprising a
moderate 3% of
the end-2012 loan book. Fitch views REB's corporate loan book as
being of
moderate risk, as it is dominated by short- to medium-term
working capital
exposures with reasonable collateral in most cases. At the same
time, the agency
has concerns about the poor reported financial standing of some
of REB's largest
borrowers and expects additional problems if there is a marked
deterioration in
the operating environment.
REB's solid profitability (ROAA and ROAE in 2012 were a high
3.1% and 23.7%,
respectively) is underpinned by the low cost of funding, which
in turn is driven
by the high proportion of almost interest-free current accounts
of corporate
clients (roughly 50% of end-2012 liabilities). At least 20% of
these funds came
from state-controlled and budget-financed entities at end Q113.
Fitch has some
concerns about the sustainability of these funds, although they
are rather
granular and there is a long-term track record of them being
relatively
resilient to stresses. At end-February 2013, REB's liquidity
buffer was
sufficient to withstand a 50% deposit outflow.
REB's FCC ratio was a reasonable 12% at end-2012. However, the
regulatory
(total) capital ratio was a moderate 11.5% at end-2012, meaning
the bank had
capacity to withstand only 3% of additional credit losses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SKB'S IDRS AND VR
The affirmation of SKB's ratings reflects still fast growth in
long-term
unsecured retail lending, resulting in a largely unseasoned
retail book, and
modest capitalisation. The ratings also take into account SKB's
growing
franchise, the increased diversification of its revenue base,
reasonable
liquidity position and currently adequate reported asset
quality.
SKB significantly expanded its retail business after the crisis,
with an
exceptionally fast growth rate of about 90% per annum in
2010-2011. In 2012
growth moderated to 30%, mainly due to base effects, while in
absolute terms the
pace of expansion remained approximately the same. This,
together with the
bank's focus on long-term unsecured retail lending (average
duration of
portfolio about five years) results in a largely unseasoned
portfolio, which may
demonstrate higher loss rates when loans mature, especially if
economic
conditions deteriorate. At end-2012, the bank reported NPLs
equal to 8.2% of the
portfolio, fully covered by impairment reserves.
SKB's FCC ratio at end-2012 was a moderate 8%, and the 12.4%
regulatory capital
ratio at end-Q113 meant that the bank was able to absorb
additional losses equal
to only a modest 3.2% of the loan book before breaching the
minimum 10% capital
adequacy ratio level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS
Upside potential for Chelind, REB, Locko and SDM's ratings is
limited given
current rating levels and the banks' limited franchises.
However, REB's ratings
could be upgraded in case of a material strengthening of the
bank's regulatory
capital position and funding base, and Locko could be upgraded
in case of a
reduction in loan concentrations, in particular to the real
estate sector, and
refinancing risks.
The ratings of each of the four banks could be downgraded in
case of a marked
deterioration in the operating environment, resulting in weaker
asset quality
and capitalisation, or a significant increase in risk appetite,
causing a
weakening of underwriting standards.
Upward pressure on SKB's ratings could result from further
deceleration in
growth rates, an extended track record of reasonable asset
quality as the loan
book seasons and a strengthening of the bank's capitalisation.
Higher loss rates
as the portfolio matures, resulting in weaker performance and
capitalisation,
could put downward pressure on the ratings if not offset by
equity injections.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SDM'S AND LOCKO'S SENIOR
UNSECURED DEBT
AND LOCKO'S SUBORDINATED DEBT
SDM's and Locko's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with
the banks'
Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery
prospects, in case
of default. Locko's subordinated debt rating is notched once off
its VR in line
with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes
to the banks'
VRs would likely impact the ratings of both senior and
subordinated debt.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS
The '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors of
the five banks
reflect their small size and limited franchises, making
government support
uncertain. In Fitch's view, support from the banks' private
shareholders can
also not be relied upon. An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely
in the
foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger owner
could lead to an
upgrade of a Support Rating.
SDM
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B+' from
'B', Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b+' from 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: upgraded to
'A-(rus)' from
'BBB(rus)'
Chelind
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Short-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
REB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)', Outlook Stable
Locko
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+',
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)', Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at
'A-(rus)'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'B(exp)', Recovery Rating 'RR5'
SKB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
