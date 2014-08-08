(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Seychelles - Rating Action Report
here
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Seychelles'
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+'
from 'B' and
'BB-' from 'B+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable.
The issue rating on Seychelles' unsecured foreign currency bond
has also been
upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been raised
to 'B+' from 'B'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Seychelles' IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers and
their relative weights:
Medium
The Seychelles' fiscal position has improved markedly under a
five-year IMF
extended fund facility (EFF) programme, which was completed in
December 2013.
Budget surpluses have averaged 2.5% of GDP since 2009 and the
primary surplus,
the key target under the EFF programme, at 7.7% of GDP. The
fiscal adjustment
was the result of structural reforms including a marked fall in
public sector
employment, increased efficiency of tax administration, tighter
control on
expenditure and reform in public companies.
Public debt dynamics are improving. Public debt stood at 60% of
GDP in 2013,
down from 70% a year earlier. Fitch projects a decline in the
public debt ratio
to below 50% of GDP by 2018, in line with the authorities'
medium-term fiscal
plan. Fitch's public debt figure does not include Treasury bill
issuance for
monetary purposes.
In June 2014 the Seychelles' authorities and the IMF agreed a
three-year
SDR11.4m (USD17.6m) arrangement under another EFF. The programme
will also
coincide with the presidential elections due in 2016, which
should hold any
election spending in check. Given the Seychelles' strong
performance under the
previous EFF, Fitch believes the new programme will serve as an
important fiscal
policy anchor.
Inflation has slowed since it peaked in mid-2012 (8.9%) to 3.4%
in December
2013. Inflation has continued to moderate so far in 2014: in
June 2014 it slowed
to 1% yoy. For 2014 as a whole, however, inflation should
average 3.6%, as a
result of wage increases, an increase in commercial water
tariffs and a weaker
exchange rate in 1H14. Due to these inflationary pressures, the
Central Bank of
Seychelles (CBS) tightened monetary policy in 1H14.
The authorities have made significant progress in improving the
macroeconomic
framework, which has become more credible than in the past. The
CBS and the
Ministry of Finance have agreed to issue medium-term Treasury
bonds (2-5 years),
supplemented if necessary by Treasury bills. As of May 2014,
SCR772m (4.5% of
GDP) of T-bonds were issued. The establishment of a yield curve
and a money
market at longer maturities should improve the depth of the
financial markets.
Fitch expects financial stability will benefit from on-going
reforms to the
liquidity management framework.
Seychelles' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
The current account deficit was high at 16% of GDP in 2013. This
reflects
Seychelles' structural trade imbalance (negative 30% of GDP in
2013) due to its
dependence on imports for basic foods and products. However, FDI
flows have
largely financed the current account deficit, limiting its
impact on external
debt.
Despite high current account deficits, Seychelles has been able
to build
reserves in line with the target set by the authorities under
the IMF-supported
program since the 2008 balance-of-payments crisis. This reflects
the ability of
Seychelles to attract large FDI flows (on average 18% of GDP
since 2008) into
the tourism and hotel sector. Gross FX reserves were USD473m
(34% of GDP) in
June 2014, up from USD343m (24% of GDP) a year earlier. However,
the slower pace
of current account deficit reduction could ease the rate of
reserve
accumulation. In this respect, the new EFF programme with the
IMF is a key
support of reserve coverage.
GDP per capita, at USD15,540, is markedly higher than peers,
reflecting a high
value-added economy and a favourable business environment.
Scores on UN human
development indicators and World Bank governance indicators are
also much higher
than those of peers.
The revenue base is larger and more stable relative to rated
peers. The public
debt to revenue ratio (157% in 2013) is lower than the 'B'
median (181%) and
marginally higher than the 'BB' median (148%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well-balanced. However, the main
factors that could
lead to a positive rating action are:
- A marked improvement in external liquidity through rising
foreign exchange
reserves. Increasing reserves is key to improving confidence in
the currency,
given the large current account deficit, and providing a buffer
to meet public
external debt service, which has started to rise since 2013
-Continued reduction in public-sector debt in line with the
government's
medium-term fiscal plan
-Establishing a track record of moderate inflation and greater
confidence in the
flexible exchange rate regime to absorb shocks without
threatening price and
financial stability
-Sustained GDP growth, underpinned by continuing structural
reforms, to improve
the business environment and diversify the economy
The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action
are:
- Balance of payment pressures leading to falls in foreign
exchange reserves and
increases in external debt ratios
- A prolonged period of macroeconomic instability leading to
significant fiscal
slippages
- Any reversal of fiscal reform or relaxation of expenditure
control
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Despite recent diversification, Seychelles' main tourism market
remains Europe,
and especially eurozone countries (France and Germany). Fitch
expects eurozone
growth to gradually recover to 1.5% in 2015 from -0.5% in 2013.
Seychelles' current account payments are dependent on commodity
prices, and
especially oil. Fitch expects oil prices to remain in a range of
USD95-USD108/barrel between now and 2016.
Fitch's current judgement is that the authorities will continue
to enforce
fiscal discipline in a way consistent with their debt reduction
targets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.