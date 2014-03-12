(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 12
following credit
ratings for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) and Simon
Property Group,
L.P. (collectively, Simon):
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-';
--$75 million preferred stock to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--$6 billion unsecured revolving credit facilities to 'A' from
'A-';
--$14 billion senior unsecured notes to 'A' from 'A-'.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a rating of 'A' to Simon
Property Group, L.P.'s
$300 million unsecured term loan due 2018, $600 million 2.2%
notes due 2019, and
$600 million 3.75% notes due 2024. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade to 'A' has two elements: first, improvements in the
quality of the
company's retail real estate portfolio and second, improved
liquidity. Pro forma
for the spinoff of the strip center business and smaller
enclosed malls to
Washington Prime Group, Inc. (the spinoff) in 2Q'2014,
fixed-charge coverage is
appropriate for the 'A' rating level. The company has robust
pro forma
liquidity coverage, driven in part by a low expected adjusted
funds from
operations (AFFO) payout ratio. This enables Simon to build
unrestricted cash,
enhancing the company's ability to fund future investments
and/or repay
unsecured debt as needed.
Credit strengths include Simon's excellent access to capital and
management
track record as a capital allocator (e.g. via operations,
development and
capital recycling). Leverage is somewhat elevated for the 'A'
level but
expected to decline over the next 12-to-24 months.
Spinoff Improves Asset Quality
In December 2013, Simon announced the spinoff of its strip
center business and
its smaller enclosed malls (each of the malls generated annual
net operating
income (NOI) of approximately $10 million or less). The spinoff
entity,
Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) will hold 54 strip centers
and 44 mall
properties, and the spinoff is expected to occur in 2Q'2014.
The transaction
should improve SPG's asset quality as evidenced by higher mall
occupancy (96.5%
pro forma compared with 96.1% at year-end) and higher tenant
sales per square
foot ($616 pro forma compared with $582 at year-end).
The company's mall portfolio pro forma for the spinoff will
include 178 mall
properties, 13 The Mills properties and 62 community/lifestyle
centers. Fitch
considers the portfolio 'prime' as it includes productive assets
such as Forum
Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, NV, The Galleria in Houston, TX,
King of Prussia
Mall in King of Prussia, PA, and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, FL.
Simon has
consistently outperformed its U.S. mall peers as measured by
occupancy 60 basis
points (bps) above peers and same-store NOI 150 bps above peers
from 2006 to
2013, evidencing 'prime' asset quality.
Improving Fixed-Charge Coverage
The company's same-store NOI growth, driven by mid-single-digit
releasing
spreads and occupancy gains, along with a reduced cost of debt
capital, improved
fixed-charge coverage to 3.1x in 2013 (3.2x in 4Q'2013) from
2.9x in both 2012
and 2011. Releasing spreads averaged 14.9% in 2013 following
10.2% in 2012 and
9.5% in 2011.
Recently signed rents per square foot relative to 2014-2015
average expiring
rent per square foot indicate further upward momentum on
releasing spreads pro
forma for the spinoff of WPG. Fitch projects that fixed-charge
coverage will
remain in the low-to-mid-3x range over the next 12-to-24 months,
which is
consistent with an 'A' rating. In a stress case not anticipated
by Fitch in
which the company's same-store NOI growth is consistent with
2009-2010 growth
(its weakest reported periods), fixed-charge coverage would
remain in the low 3x
range, which would still be adequate for the 'A' rating. Fitch
defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including
recurring cash
distributions from unconsolidated entities less recurring
capital expenditures
and straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and
preferred stock dividends.
Opportunistic Growth
Fitch expects that the company will continue to seek out
opportunities abroad,
augmenting an already diversified stream of cash flow from its
U.S. portfolio.
The company recently expanded its international investment base
beyond its 28.9%
equity stake in Klepierre SA and ownership interests in
international Premium
Outlets, by acquiring interests in five operating properties in
the U.K.,
Austria, Italy and the Netherlands through its joint venture
with McArthurGlen.
Simon Property Group, L.P.'s Euro-denominated bond offering in
October 2013
indicates the company's commitment to match-funding its European
investments and
reducing currency risk. Simon has been equally as opportunistic
domestically.
In January 2014, Simon acquired its joint venture partners'
remaining interest
in Kravco Simon Investments, a portfolio of 10 assets, including
King of Prussia
Mall.
Excellent Access to Capital
The company has multicurrency credit facilities totaling $6
billion, aggregating
the largest capacity in the U.S. REIT sector. In addition to
the abovementioned
Euro-denominated bond offering, in January 2014 Simon Property
Group, L.P.
issued $600 million of 2.20% five-year senior notes and $600
million of 3.75%
10-year senior notes. During 2013, the company also closed or
locked rates on
30 new secured loans totaling approximately $5.1 billion, of
which SPG's share
is $3 billion. The weighted average interest rate on the new
loans is 3.31% and
the weighted average term is 7.5 years.
Strong Liquidity
Liquidity coverage is solid at 1.8x for the period Jan. 1, 2014
to Dec. 31, 2015
pro forma. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as liquidity
sources divided by
liquidity uses. Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash,
availability under
revolving credit facilities, and projected retained cash flows
from operating
activities pro forma for the repayment of the Sawgrass Mills
mortgage, January
2014 unsecured bond offerings, and WPG spinoff. Liquidity uses
include pro
forma debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures
and development
expenditures.
If 90% of secured debt maturities through 2015 are refinanced,
liquidity
coverage would improve to 2.6x. In addition, near-term debt
maturities are
manageable as approximately 5.7% of pro forma debt matures in
2014 followed by
10.5% in 2015, although 2016 pro forma debt maturities are
somewhat heavy at
15.6%.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's low (AFFO payout ratio, which
was 59.2% in
2013. Fitch calculates that the AFFO payout ratio will increase
to 62.6% in
2014 pro forma for the spin-off of WPG, which should still
provide strong
internally-generated liquidity of over $1.3 billion per year for
future
investments and/or debt repayment.
Strong Contingent Liquidity Supports IDR
The company also has strong contingent liquidity from its
unencumbered pool,
which now includes Sawgrass Mills, one of Simon's stronger
assets. Unencumbered
assets (pro forma Fitch-estimated unencumbered EBITDA divided by
a stressed 7%
capitalization rate) covers net unsecured debt by 2.7x, which is
adequate for an
'A' rating. The company's unrestricted cash balance totaled
$1.7 billion at
year-end 2013 and Fitch expects a minimum cash balance of
approximately $1
billion to fund the business and/or repay corporate unsecured
debt.
Active Development Pipeline
Simon's development pipeline primarily consists of redevelopment
projects across
almost all segments including Premium Outlets. This program
should improve
asset quality going forward. As of Dec. 31, 2013, the pipeline
had a pro rata
net cost of approximately $1.3 billion and pro rata cost to
complete of $853
million, representing 2.0% of gross assets, which is manageable
especially
considering it can be largely funded via retained operating cash
flow. Cost to
complete is still below year-end 2007 levels of 2.3%.
Leverage Expected to Decline
Pro forma leverage is 5.5x compared with 5.2x in 4Q'2013 (5.6x
for full year
2013). The company reduced leverage from 6.0x in 2012 due to
EBITDA growth
along with a build-up of cash via retained cash flow. Fitch's
base case
projects that leverage will approach 5x over the next 12 months
and potentially
a high 4x by 2016 due to EBITDA growth, either of which would be
appropriate for
the 'A' rating given SPG's improved asset quality. Under
Fitch's stress case,
leverage would remain around 5x, which would be weaker but
adequate for an 'A'
rating.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between Simon's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'A'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', available on
Fitch's web site
at 'www.fitchratings.com', these preferred securities are deeply
subordinated
and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in
poor recoveries in
the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's projection of leverage
approaching 5.0x and
fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x over the near- to
medium-term. The
Stable Outlook further takes into account that the portfolio
will remain 'prime'
quality and that qualitative credit strengths will include
excellent access to
capital and a strong management team. The company has
sufficient liquidity to
fund its active development pipeline.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x (pro forma
fixed-charge coverage was 3.2x in 4Q'2013);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (pro
forma leverage is
5.5x though expected to trend just below 5.0x over the next
12-to-24 months).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Simon's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A highly leveraged transaction that materially weakens the
company's credit
profile;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x.
