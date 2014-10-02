(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia-based PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk's (Smartfren) National Long-Term Rating to 'CCC(idn)' from 'CC(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Smartfren's IDR603bn bond to 'CCC(idn)' from 'CC(idn)'. The bond, originally IDR675bn in size, was issued in 2007 by PT Mobile-8 Telecom Tbk. 'CCC' National Ratings denote that default is a real possibility. Capacity for meeting financial commitments is solely reliant upon sustained, favorable business or economic conditions. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sustained EBITDA Improvement: The upgrade follows Smartfren's gradual improvement in EBITDA generation as its subscriber base grows. Smartfren expects to generate positive EBITDA in 2014 (1H14 EBITDA: IDR48bn), after sustaining negative EBITDA since 2008. However, Fitch believes that the company's liquidity position remains precarious, notwithstanding the improvement in EBITDA generation. The company will continue to rely on external sources of funding to meet its loan repayment and capex needs, and we expect its EBITDA/interest coverage ratio will remain below 1.0x at least until 2015. Reliance on Mandatory Convertible Bonds: Smartfren is likely to rely on the issuance of mandatory convertible bonds (MCB) in the next 12-18 months to meet its loan repayment and capex needs, given that EBITDA will continue to fall short of interest expenses. The company has obtained shareholders' approval to issue a second series of MCB of up to IDR9trn, out of which IDR1trn was issued in the first half of 2014. Uncertain Sources of Funding: Fitch does not factor in any future equity-related injections, such as mandatory convertible bond issuance, into Smartfren's ratings despite the successful issuance of a first series of MCB worth IDR4.7trn followed by the partial IDR1trn issuance of the second series. Fitch's analysis does not rely on further similar cash injections as the willingness and ability of these bond investors to continue to fund Smartfren cannot be assessed, particularly given the company's low equity value. In general, due to the volatility and uncertainty of equity valuations, Fitch does not give credit for future equity injections unless there is a very high degree of certainty about future receipt of funds. Limited Financial Flexibility: Smartfren's funding flexibility remains restricted because of the company's weak metrics. Access to external funding has been limited to facilities from China Development Bank and First Anglo Financial. Raising external funds will be challenging because the covenants for its US dollar notes prevent the company from raising new loans of more than USD10m without the consent from more than 51% of bondholders. Possible Partnership with BTel: We expect consolidation among code division multiple access (CDMA) operators to happen within the next 12-18 months. Compared with the dominant GSM operators, Smartfren and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (BTel; Restricted Default) continue to struggle to gain meaningful market share and face liquidity problems at current tariff levels. Both companies are currently discussing a possible partnership to strengthen their market positions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -The company's ability to fund its operations without any reliance on further MCB issuance Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating include: -Weakening liquidity or operating performance such that the company's ability to meet obligations appears unlikely Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' dated 28 May 2014 and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria' dated 30 October 2013, are all available at www.fitchratings.com. 