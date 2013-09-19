Sept 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Southern California Public Power Authority's (SCPPA) outstanding
$321.2 million series 2007 A and B gas project revenue bonds to 'A' from 'BBB+'. The rating is
removed from Rating Watch Positive where it was placed on July 31, 2013. The Rating Outlook on
the bonds is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special obligations of the issuer, payable solely from revenues
and other funds pledged under the trust agreement. Revenues are derived from the
fulfillment of the obligations from each of the transactions varied
counterparties. Bondholders also rely on funds pledged under the indenture,
which are typically invested by a third party.
CREDIT SUMMARY
The rating action follows SCPPA's receipt of bondholder consent for amendments
to certain elements of the transaction structure and participants. Principle
changes include (i) the novation of all outstanding commodity swaps to
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International plc (MUFJ; not rated) from an affiliate
of American International Group, Inc. (AIG; rated 'BBB+'/Stable Outlook) and
(ii) instituting a custodial arrangement with U.S. Bank NA (USB; rated
'AA-'/Stable Outlook).
Other amendments, including changes to the J. Aron & Co. receivables purchase
agreement (RPA) and investment agreement provider for the debt service account,
result in expanded bondholder exposure to J. Aron and its guarantor, Goldman
Sachs Group, Inc. (GSG; rated 'A'/Stable Outlook).
Following the amendments, the principal counterparties in the SCPPA Project No.
1 transaction include GSG, MUFJ, USB and the five municipal gas purchasers -
Anaheim, CA ('AA-'/Stable Outlook), Burbank, CA, Colton, CA), Glendale, CA
('A+'/Negative), and Pasadena, CA ('AA'/Stable Outlook).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EXPANDED SUPPORT FROM GSG: The rating upgrade reflects the expanded exposure to
the transaction's natural gas supplier, J. Aron whose obligations are guaranteed
by GSG.
COMMODITY SWAP PROVIDER CUSTODIAL ARRANGEMENT: Credit exposure to MUFJ is
mitigated by the custodial arrangement with USB that facilitates the exchange of
required payments, effectively insulating bondholders from any failure by MUFJ
to pay under its swap agreement with SCPPA.
STRONG GAS PURCHASERS: Delivered gas is purchased by the five municipal
participants, which collectively exhibit credit quality that supports the
current rating. Executed amendments to the RPA have expanded credit support for
the cities of Burbank, Colton, and Pasadena further mitigating any payment risk
related to these participants.
REVISED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDER: J. Aron (guaranteed by GSG) has replaced
American General Life Insurance Co. of Delaware (AGL; rated 'A+'/Stable Outlook)
as investment agreement provider for the debt service account. AGL will continue
to provide the working capital account investment agreements; AGL's obligations
remain collateralized.
RATING SENSITIVITY
CHANGE IN COUNTERPARTY RATINGS: The long-term rating on the bonds will continue
to be determined by Fitch's assessment of the transaction structure, the role of
the counterparties in the structure, and their credit quality.
CREDIT PROFILE
SCPPA issued the Project No. 1 bonds in October 2007 to prepay for a specified
supply of natural gas to be delivered by J. Aron over a period of approximately
22 years. Pursuant to separate project Gas Supply Contracts (GSC), SCPPA sells
the natural gas to the five project participants each of which are obligated to
purchase delivered gas as an operating expense of their respective systems.
AMENDMENT SUMMARY
SCPPA and GSG have completed amendments to the Project No. 1 bonds which have
accomplished four principal objectives and reshaped the risks to bondholders.
The principal changes are summarized as follows:
--Outstanding commodity swaps have novated to MUFJ from AIG and a custodial
arrangement has been implemented on the 'back-end' commodity swap agreement
between MUFJ and J. Aron. The custodial agreement provides for all required
payments made by J. Aron on the 'back-end' swap to be remitted directly to SCPPA
in the event that MUFJ fails to make the corresponding required payment to SCPPA
on the 'front-end' commodity swap. In short, the arrangement mitigates the risk
on non-payment by MUFJ as swap counterparty.
--The RPA and the related GSG guaranty will be expanded to provide additional
credit support for the cities of Burbank, Colton, and Pasadena in the event that
any of these purchasers fails to pay for delivered gas.
--J Aron has replace AGL as investment agreement provider under the debt service
account. J Aron's obligations are guaranteed by GSG. J Aron is not required to
collateralize its obligations under any circumstances.
--The gas purchase agreement has been amended to eliminate the seller default
provision if GSG fails to maintain investment grade ratings from Moody's and
S&P. Although this change exposes bondholders to greater risk related to
declining credit quality at GSG, it does not affect the current rating on the
Series 2007 A and B bonds.