(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Banco Mare Nostrum, S.A.'s (BMN), Liberbank, S.A.'s and Banco Grupo Caja3, S.A.'s (BCaja3) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has upgraded BMN's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'f', Liberbank's to 'bb-' from 'f' and BCaja3's to 'b+' from 'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade of the VRs follows Fitch's review of these banks' stand-alone creditworthiness after receiving support under the terms and conditions approved by the European Commission on 20 December 2012. The upgrade of these banks' VR is primarily driven by the materialisation of capital support through the state and burden sharing on hybrid securities, but also addresses the benefits on these banks' credit and liquidity profiles of the transfers of a large proportion of their real estate assets to Spain's "bad bank" (SAREB). At the upgraded VR levels the ratings reflect the challenges ahead as these banks implement their restructuring plans, against a background of weak macro-economic fundamentals and still thin capitalisation. The RWN on BMN's, Liberbank's and BCaja3's Long-term IDRs, Support Rating and SRFs reflects Fitch's view of a potential lowering of the propensity of support for these banks, in part because there is a clear EU intent to reduce bank support in the future. Moreover, these banks face downsizing of their franchises, as committed with the European Commission, which could result in relatively smaller entities, potentially of lower systemic importance. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF BMN, Liberbank and BCaja3's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by their Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+', reflecting Fitch's belief that there is a moderate likelihood of state support. These banks have small national franchises, with deposit market shares of about 2% for BMN and Liberbank and 1% for BCaja3, but market shares in their home regions are substantial. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on the IDRs within the next three months and once the agency assesses these banks' relative systemic importance post recapitalisation and restructuring. Fitch will also consider support-relevant developments at EU level. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SRF BMN, Liberbank and BCaja3's IDRs will be downgraded if the SRF is revised downwards. The SRFs of these banks are sensitive to changes in the perceived propensity of the Spanish government to provide support as well as to any negative rating action on Spain's sovereign ratings ('BBB'/Negative). An upgrade of these banks' IDRs solely driven by their stand-alone financial strength is unlikely in the near-term given the current level of their VRs. For BCaja3, the RWN on its IDRs also highlights the agreement reached on 23 May 2013 to integrate with Ibercaja Banco, S.A. (unrated). The merger is pending final approvals, expected for the end of July 2013. At that point, BCaja3's ratings could be based on parental support and Fitch may then re-assess its IDRs, Support Rating and SRF. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs The upgrade of BMN's, Liberbank's and BCaja3's VRs reflect the restoration of their capital, albeit at still tight levels in Fitch's opinion. BMN is 65%-owned by Spain's Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) after injecting EUR730m of capital, adding to EUR915m of preferred stock granted in 2010 and now converted into equity. The FROB also granted contingent convertibles (CoCos) of EUR407m to BCaja3 and EUR124m to Liberbank. Other capital strengthening measures include asset sales and bailing in of subordinated debt and hybrid debt, which have been particularly important at BMN and Liberbank. After completing the recapitalisations, Fitch estimates BMN's, Liberbank's and BCaja3's pro-forma Fitch eligible capital (FEC)/weighted risks ratios respectively at 6.4%, 4.8% and 3.3%. These ratios are weak but are heavily affected by accumulated tax loss carry-forwards, deducted by Fitch from its calculation of FEC. If these amounts were not deducted, the pro-forma FEC/weighted risks ratios would be far higher at 9.8% for BMN, 9.4% for Liberbank and a weaker 6.7% for BCaja3. Capital adequacy ratios should benefit from de-leveraging, whilst earnings will remain weak at least until cost savings are not fully phased-in. These banks' risk profile benefited from transferring real estate development (RED) exposure to SAREB. At end-Q113, RED exposure stood at 8% of gross loans and foreclosed assets for BCaja3 and a smaller 5% for BMN and 3% for Liberbank. The latter also held a further 14% of gross loans and foreclosures linked to RED, but within an asset protection scheme (APS) granted in 2010 by the banks' Deposit Guarantee Scheme for the purchase of Caja de Ahorros de Castilla-La Mancha. The level of reserves against Liberbank's APS risks, currently at approximately 51%, is considered by Fitch to be sufficient in the absence of further significant stress. These three banks' impaired loan (NPL) ratios are better than the system average (excluding the APS for Liberbank). However, loan loss reserve cover remains on the low side at 32% for BMN, 45% for Liberbank and 56% for BCaja3. Moreover, Fitch anticipates that asset quality will remain under pressure, in particular from unreserved restructured lending, which is larger at BMN and BCaja3 than at Liberbank. Fitch assesses Liberbank's asset quality as the strongest of the three banks, partially supporting the one-notch differential of its VR with that of BMN and BCaja3. After the receipt of state-guaranteed bonds from SAREB (in exchange for transferred assets), these banks' stock of liquid assets, at above 15% of total assets, comfortably meets debt repayments scheduled for 2013-2015. Loan/retail funding ratios improved to close to 100% at BMN and Liberbank and 75% at BCaja3, while reliance on wholesale funding is largely in covered bonds and ECB LTROs, with the latter needed to support margins. In Fitch's view, these banks' primary challenge is to protect their deposit franchises whilst they continue to de-lever as committed with the European Commission. Another important issue for these banks is to meet restructuring targets in order to reduce their cost base and improve their weak underlying profitability amid an exceptionally low interest rate environment. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs BMN's, Liberbank's and BCaja3's VR will be downgraded if Spain's economic and operating conditions become weaker than currently anticipated, if these banks fail to show the benefits on profitability of the restructuring as planned and/or if their business profile deteriorates further because of lower deposit levels or a material weakening of asset quality. Conversely, an upgrade will be driven by asset quality stabilisation and improvements in profitability and capital. For BCaja3, once its merger into Ibercaja occurs, Fitch is likely to re-assess its ratings. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY - KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Banco CLM is fully consolidated into the group accounts of Liberbank. Its IDRs are aligned with those of Liberbank because Fitch considers Banco CLM to be part of Liberbank's core banking business in Spain, due to the geographic diversification and franchise it brings, and it is highly-integrated into the group. Banco CLM's IDRs are sensitive to the same factors that would drive a change in Liberbank's IDRs and/or to a change in the level of importance of Banco CLM within the group, which is seen by Fitch as very unlikely. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BMN, Banco CLM and BCaja3's subordinated debt ratings and the ratings of BMN's preferred stock have been affirmed as they have been subject to burden-sharing, as established by the July 2012 Memorandum of Understanding and Royal Decree Law 24/2012. BMN and Banco CLM's burden sharing has already been completed, resulting in tendered bonds being converted into equity for BMN and CoCos or equity of Liberbank for Banco CLM. Due to the completion of burden-sharing, these instruments have been extinguished and Fitch has therefore withdrawn their ratings. BCaja3 expects its burden sharing to be completed in mid-July 2013. Once completed, the affected instruments will also be extinguished and the agency will withdraw their ratings in accordance with Fitch's criteria for distressed debt exchange. The rating actions are as follows: BMN: Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'b+' from 'f' Support Rating: '3', RWN maintained SRF: 'BB+', RWN maintained Commercial Paper Long-term rating: 'BB+', RWN maintained Commercial Paper Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: 'BB+', RWN maintained Senior unsecured debt Short-term rating: affirmed at 'B' Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'CC'; withdrawn Preferred stock: affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Liberbank: Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'bb-' from 'f' Support Rating: '3'; RWN maintained SRF: 'BB+'; RWN maintained State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Banco CLM: Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: '3'; RWN maintained Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'CC'; withdrawn Subordinated upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'C' ; withdrawn BCaja3: Long-term IDR: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'b+' from 'f' Support Rating: '3'; RWN maintained SRF: 'BB+'; RWN maintained Subordinated lower tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'CC' 