(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Japan-based Sumitomo
Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
to 'A+' from 'A', and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'A' from
'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The USD subordinated notes due 2073
has also been
upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action is based on Sumitomo Life's improved
capital adequacy, its
well-recognised brand, the company's strategic focus on
higher-margin medical
products (known as third-sector products) and an allocation to
risky assets that
is smaller than leading domestic peers. These strengths are
offset by the
susceptibility of its economic-value based capital to
interest-rate volatility
due to persisting duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities.
Sumitomo Life's capitalisation improved in the financial year
ending March 2013
(FYE13), compared with FYE12, on increased unrealised gain on
marketable
securities as well as accumulation of retained earnings. Its
statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR) stood at 832.8% at FYE13 (versus average of
its peers at
756%) and is less sensitive to fluctuation of the stock market.
Financial leverage declined to 15% in FYE13, from the peak of
above 30% in
FYE09, due to debt reduction and improved capitalisation. Fitch
estimated that
there was a minimal rise in Sumitomo Life's financial leverage
ratio due to the
issuance of USD1bn of subordinated notes in September 2013
because the proceeds
will be used to refinance its outstanding perpetual note.
With its focus on medical products, Fitch expects the company to
maintain
substantial mortality and morbidity gains. This is also
represented in a wider
new-business margin of 7.61% in FYE13 compared with the average
of its peers of
6.1%, although the margin declined slightly from FYE12, which,
in Fitch's view
was due to higher sales of savings products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as Sumitomo Life's IFS
rating is at the
same level as Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on
Negative Outlook.
The agency does not rate Sumitomo Life by more than a notch
above the sovereign
rating due to its concentrated business in Japan.
Fitch could downgrade the rating if Sumitomo Life's
capitalisation drops sharply
in Fitch's internal assessment or if its SMR declines below 700%
for a prolonged
period; if its financial leverage rises and is sustained above
25%; if its
profitability deteriorates significantly; or if the company's
embedded value
becomes volatile for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+ 49 69 768076 118
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 19
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
