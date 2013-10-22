(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'A+' from 'A', and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The USD subordinated notes due 2073 has also been upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating action is based on Sumitomo Life's improved capital adequacy, its well-recognised brand, the company's strategic focus on higher-margin medical products (known as third-sector products) and an allocation to risky assets that is smaller than leading domestic peers. These strengths are offset by the susceptibility of its economic-value based capital to interest-rate volatility due to persisting duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. Sumitomo Life's capitalisation improved in the financial year ending March 2013 (FYE13), compared with FYE12, on increased unrealised gain on marketable securities as well as accumulation of retained earnings. Its statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) stood at 832.8% at FYE13 (versus average of its peers at 756%) and is less sensitive to fluctuation of the stock market. Financial leverage declined to 15% in FYE13, from the peak of above 30% in FYE09, due to debt reduction and improved capitalisation. Fitch estimated that there was a minimal rise in Sumitomo Life's financial leverage ratio due to the issuance of USD1bn of subordinated notes in September 2013 because the proceeds will be used to refinance its outstanding perpetual note. With its focus on medical products, Fitch expects the company to maintain substantial mortality and morbidity gains. This is also represented in a wider new-business margin of 7.61% in FYE13 compared with the average of its peers of 6.1%, although the margin declined slightly from FYE12, which, in Fitch's view was due to higher sales of savings products. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as Sumitomo Life's IFS rating is at the same level as Japan's Local-Currency IDR of 'A+', which is on Negative Outlook. The agency does not rate Sumitomo Life by more than a notch above the sovereign rating due to its concentrated business in Japan. Fitch could downgrade the rating if Sumitomo Life's capitalisation drops sharply in Fitch's internal assessment or if its SMR declines below 700% for a prolonged period; if its financial leverage rises and is sustained above 25%; if its profitability deteriorates significantly; or if the company's embedded value becomes volatile for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Stephan Kalb Senior Director + 49 69 768076 118 Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'', dated 19 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.