(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) and viability rating (VR) of Synovus Financial
Corp. (SNV) and its
subsidiaries to 'BB/bb' from 'BB-/bb-'. At the same time, Fitch
has affirmed
SNV's short-term IDR at 'B'. The Rating Outlook remains
Positive. In addition,
Fitch expects to assign the planned $130 million of
noncumulative perpetual
preferred stock a rating of 'B'. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this press release.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
On July 18, 2013 SNV communicated its intention to repay the
TARP funds it
received from the U.S. Treasury during the financial crisis.
This action follows
the termination of the outstanding MOUs at both SNV and its
subsidiary, Synovus
Bank during 2Q'13. The upgrade of SNV's rating reflects Fitch's
previously
communicated view that both of these regulatory-related actions,
taken together
or separately would likely be viewed favorably. Furthermore, SNV
has sustained
positive asset quality progress and Fitch believes that these
trends will
continue over the intermediate to long-term, leading to
consistently positive
earnings performance, a rating sensitivity previously
communicated.
Fitch has maintained the Outlook at Positive reflecting its view
that credit
risk has stabilized and that management will continue to address
its elevated
level of problem credits in the intermediate term through
various remediation
tactics. Furthermore, Fitch expects that capital levels will be
maintained at
adequate levels to absorb on going credit losses. However, given
Fitch's view on
SNV's earnings power over the mid-term (12 to 18 months) as well
as the
company's still-high level of nonperforming assets (NPAs)
compared to higher
rated banks, Fitch believes SNV is well-situated in the 'BB'
rating category for
the time being.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VR
Fitch notes that since SNV's Outlook was revised from Negative
to Positive in
February 2013, the company has continued to make meaningful
progress in
addressing its elevated risk profile which will likely lead to
further positive
operating results. This is evidenced by the aforementioned
termination of formal
documents with state and federal regulators as well as the
company receiving
approval from federal regulators to repay TARP.
Fitch calculates SNV's NPAs at just under 6.40% at 2Q'13, an
improvement of
nearly 60 bps since 4Q'12 and 180 bps year-over-year but still
elevated when
compared to higher-rated banks. Fitch notes that half of its
NPAs consist of
troubled debt restructures (TDRs). Fitch also notes that
nonperforming loan
(NPL) inflows have continued their descent and were just $67
million in 2Q'13
and $151 million through the first half of 2013. This compares
quite favourably
to inflows $264 million during the same period a year prior.
Fitch anticipates that NPL inflows will, for the most part,
remain between $50
and $75 million per quarter. To the extent that Fitch observes
NPL inflows
dipping below $50 million consistently, quarter-to-quarter,
further positive
rating action could be taken. However, Fitch believes that SNV's
improvement in
fundamental asset quality performance, a primary rating driver,
will be a
long-term process as existing NPAs are likely stickier than
those that have been
worked out of to this point. Fitch's expectations in regards to
asset quality
trends are reflected in SNV's rating and outlook.
Fitch believes that capital levels are adequate for the bank's
upgraded rating
and overall risk profile. While regulatory ratios will be
adversely impacted by
the nearly $1 billion TARP redemption, Fitch notes that SNV's
core capital
levels (TCE) are projected to increase by nearly 100 bps to
10.60% after TARP is
repaid through a combination of a dividend from the bank as well
as a common and
preferred stock offering. Fitch observes that these actions
track closely with
management's prior guidance and reflect well on management's
ability to continue
to rehabilitate the bank.
Although notably reduced, Fitch does remain moderately concerned
in regards to
the level of construction A&D loans located in the south eastern
region of the
U.S. relative to capital, especially when considering their
delinquency and
charge-off rate. This concern is reflected in today's rating
action and is
considered a constraint on SNV's current rating.
Fitch also notes that earnings performance (current and
expected) remain
relatively weaker than higher rated banks. While SNV has
remained consistently
profitable, a trait reflected in today's rating action, the
bank's return on
assets has remained in the 45 - 55 bps range. Fitch expects this
level of
earnings to persist throughout 2013 and anticipates earnings to
marginally
improve in 2014 as credit costs reductions are off-set by
continued net interest
margin compression However, to the extent that asset quality
trends reverse,
adversely impacting earnings and thus capital build-up, Fitch
could take adverse
rating action.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
In Fitch's view, SNV is not considered systemically important
and therefore,
believes the probability of state support is unlikely.
Therefore, SNV's IDR and
VR do not incorporate any government support
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch expects to assign a 'B' rating to the noncumulative
perpetual preferred
stock SNV has planned to issue to repay TARP. Hybrid capital
issued by SNV are
notched down from its VR of 'bb' in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles. This assessment is based off of Fitch's published
criteria titled,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 2012).
Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs
of SNV,
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
SNV's IDR and VR is equalized with the company's subsidiary
banks reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiary. Double leverage was
at 112% for SNV
at March 31, 2013.
RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY RATING:
The below ratings factor in a high probability of support from
the parent to its
subsidiary. This reflects the fact that performing parent banks
have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Stable from
Positive:
Synovus Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Viability Rating to 'bb' from 'bb-';
--Subordinated Debt to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Senior Unsecured to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Support Floor at 'NF'
--Support at '5'.
Synovus Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Viability Rating to 'bb' from 'bb-';
--Long-term Deposits to 'BB+' from 'BB';
--Support Floor 'at NF';
--Support at '5'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Synovus Financial Corporation
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'.
Synovus Bank
--Short-Term IDR at 'B'.
Fitch has assigned the following expected ratings:
Synovus Financial Corporation
--Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock at 'B'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+312 368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+212 612-0162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 612-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 05,
2012).
--'Risk Radar' (Apr. 4, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Risk Radar - Global
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible Shrinking
Branch Network)
here
Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal (Pro-Cyclical
Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital Volatility for Banks)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.