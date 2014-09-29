(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiyo
Life Insurance
Company's (Taiyo Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
to 'A+' from 'A'.
Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed Daido Life Insurance
Co.'s (Daido Life)
IFS rating at 'A+'. The Outlook on both ratings is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Taiyo Life's IFS rating reflects the closer
integration with its
parent T&D Holdings, Inc. (T&D). The recent enhancement of
group-based capital
and risk management has strengthened Taiyo Life's strategic
importance to the
group. Fitch now views Taiyo Life as a core company within T&D
along with Daido
Life under Fitch's Insurance Rating Methodology.
Daido Life's IFS rating reflects the solid operating performance
and robust
capitalisation at the standalone and group level. Daido Life's
statutory
solvency margin ratio (SMR) remains the highest among Japanese
traditional life
insurers. Its SMR rose to 1,156.4% at end-March 2014 from
1,043.2% a year
earlier. This strengthening is partly due to the company's
continued efforts to
accumulate core capital.
The Negative Outlook on both life companies reflects the
Negative Outlook on
Japan (Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating; 'A+';
Negative).
Daido Life and Taiyo Life are subsidiaries of T&D, whose
consolidated group SMR
rose to 1,115.0% at end-March 2014 from 943.8% a year earlier.
T&D has
demonstrated a good track record of providing timely support via
capital
injections into Daido Life and Taiyo Life in 2009 during the
global financial
crisis. Its group-based enterprise risk management has been
enhanced and thus
the unity of T&D has been further strengthened recently.
Taiyo Life's financial conditions have steadily improved since
2009, increasing
its overall contribution to the group. The group has, however,
grown at a
similar pace, so that Taiyo Life's core profit contribution to
the overall group
has been maintained at around 35%, while its total asset
contribution has been
nearly 50%.
T&D's overall credit profile has been improving. Fitch considers
that the main
risks are the large holdings of domestic equities at Taiyo Life
and Daido Life,
which are smaller than most traditional Japanese life insurers
but still larger
than similarly rated most foreign life insurers, and the
duration mismatch
between assets and liabilities at Daido Life.
Daido Life provides insurance mainly for Japanese small and
medium-sized
enterprises, and Taiyo Life provides insurance for domestic
households, not only
for elderly women who have been its core customers but also
other family
members. T&D has a market share of 6.2% in the Japanese life
insurance market by
value of policies in force at end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurers
would probably
be downgraded. If Japan's Negative Outlook were revised to
Stable, the Outlook
of the two life companies would probably be revised to Stable.
Key rating triggers for both Daido Life and Taiyo Life for a
downgrade include
material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in
profitability and decrease
of the embedded value of T&D. Specifically, both companies'
ratings may be
downgraded if T&D's consolidated SMR declines below 700%, or
T&D's consolidated
financial leverage rises above 25% (11% at end-March 2014).
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
TAIYO LIFE DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
