(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
India-based Tata
Motors Limited's (TML) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB+' from 'BB'.
The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the sustained improvement in TML's Indian
automotive
business over the last two years, supported by growing
commercial vehicle
volumes, successful new product launches in the passenger
vehicle segment, as
well as the management's renewed focus on meeting medium-term
capital needs in
its Indian operations via internally generated funds. We expect
TML will
continue to grow its India business and capture more market
share over the
medium-term. TML's rating also reflects its 100% subsidiary
Jaguar Land Rover
Automotive plc's (JLR, BB+/Stable) strong credit profile. JLR's
EBITDA accounted
for close to 85% of TML's consolidated EBITDA in the fiscal year
ended on 31
March 2016 (FY16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Recovering Indian Operation: TML's renewed focus on passenger
vehicles in the
last two years has translated into successful launches in the
segment. For
example, the launch of the Tata Tiago in April 2016 drove
double-digit volume
growth in TML's passenger-vehicle segment for 9MFY17. TML's
commercial-vehicle
division's reported more muted volume growth of about 1% over
the same period
(FY16: 3%) as the Indian government's demonetisation of large
notes at the end
of 2016 took a toll on demand. We expect demand for commercial
vehicles to
improve in the next 12-18 months supported by improving economic
activity. TML's
Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle business has historically been
a strong
performer, and boasts a domestic market share of more than 50%.
Strong Growth in JLR: JLR reported strong volume growth of 17%
yoy in 9MFY17,
underpinned by strong contribution from the new Jaguar F-PACE,
which offset the
decline in the Land Rover Discovery and discontinuation of the
Land Rover
Defender over the same period. We expect JLR's Land Rover
products - mainly
luxury SUVs - to continue to benefit from robust demand in both
developed and
developing markets. JLR's launch of the new Jaguar XE and F-PACE
fill in
important gaps in JLR's product portfolio. JLR's strategy to
target high-end
customers with premium products resulted in higher EBITDA margin
than its rating
peers, who have a higher mix of mass-market offerings.
High Capex, Strong Financials: We expect TML to invest around
GBP3.2 billion in
JLR in FY17 to fund capacity expansion, engine manufacturing,
vehicle
architecture and new technologies to meet carbon emission
requirements. The
investments include a new manufacturing facility for JLR in
Slovakia with an
initial capacity of 150,000 units that is targeted for
completion by 2018. These
are likely to contribute to negative FCF in FY17, despite
improving cash flows
from operations. TML will also have about INR40 billion of
annual capex for its
Indian business, mainly for new launches of passenger vehicles.
We expect TML's
financial profile to remain strong over the medium term in spite
of the high
capex, supported by improving operating cash flows and the
INR74.3 billion
rights issue in FY16. We expect TML's leverage (net adjusted
debt/EBITDAR) to
remain around 1.0x over the medium term (FY16: 0.5x; FY15:
0.8x).
Strategic Importance to TSOL: TML's rating continues to benefit
from a one notch
uplift on account of the moderate linkages with its stronger
shareholder Tata
Sons Limited (TSOL), as defined in Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage
criteria. Fitch believes TSOL is likely to continue to extend
support TML, if
required, given the latter's strategic importance to the Tata
group, and the
reputational risk arising from the shared Tata brand. For
example, TSOL
subscribed in full to its share of TML's INR74.3 billion rights
issue in FY16,
and has provided financial support to TML in the past. Any
weakening of linkages
between the group and TML, or deterioration in the group's
ability to provide
support is likely to affect the ratings negatively.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TML's standalone rating of 'BB' is well-positioned relative to
peers in each
major metric. TML's standalone rating is one-notch lower than
that of Peugeot
S.A. (BB+/Stable). TML has a more premium product offering,
through JLR, for
which demand has generally been less cyclical compared with
those of competitors
offering mass-market products, such as Peugeot. This is
counterbalanced by
Peugeot's considerably larger operating scale and its stronger
financial
profile. TML's premium product offering versus that of Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles
N.V. (BB-/Positive) counterbalances its smaller operating scale,
resulting in a
higher standalone rating for TML.
We assess TML's linkages with its stronger shareholder TSOL to
be moderate as
defined in our criteria, driven by TML's strategic importance to
TSOL, which is
evident in the tangible support that TSOL has extended through
equity
injections. Consequently, we apply a one notch uplift to TML's
standalone
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- JLR continues to report volume growth of about 7%-8% over
FY17-FY20 and EBITDA
margin stabilises at around 14% due to increasing economies of
scale as volumes
grow, and a focus on in-house R&D and key components
procurement.
-India operations to see sustained volume growth, but EBITDA
margin to remain at
around 3%-4% because of intense competition in passenger
vehicles, and rising
raw material and marketing costs.
- Capex / revenue of 12%-14% in FY17 and FY18
- Maximum annual dividend payment estimated at INR7.0 billion
for FY17-FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- We do not expect any positive rating action in the medium term
as it takes
time for the group to increase scale to a level that is similar
with its global
peers. Positive rating action may result if the TML group
materially increases
the volume and breadth of its products, while maintaining
profitability and a
strong financial profile.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-A weakening of linkages between the Tata Group and TML
-Consolidated net adjusted debt /EBITDAR (excluding TML's auto
financing
subsidiary Tata Motors Finance Limited) exceeding 1.5x on a
long-term basis due
to weaker sales or profitability (either at TML or JLR ), or due
to higher than
expected debt-funded investments
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: TML's readily available cash balance of
INR505.2 billion at
31 March 2016 and undrawn committed banking facilities of
INR339.4 billion were
adequate to meet INR171.9 billion of debt maturing in FY17 and
FY18. We expect
available liquidity to comfortably cover projected negative FCF
of around INR74
billion in FY17.
JLR had cash and financial deposits of GBP3.8 billion and
undrawn committed bank
lines of GBP1.9 billion at end-2016.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Snehdeep Bohra
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - TML's consolidated
financial
statements include the financial operations. Fitch has based its
rating case on
the combined credit profile of TML's non-financial operations
and those of JLR.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
