CHICAGO, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) assigned to Time Warner Inc. (Time Warner) and its
subsidiaries to 'BBB+'
from 'BBB'. In addition, the specific senior unsecured issue
ratings have also
been upgraded to 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Stable from
Positive. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this
release.
Approximately $19.9 billion of Time Warner's consolidated debt
as of Dec. 31,
2012 is affected by Fitch's action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The business risks attributable to Time Warner's operating
profile are
consistent with other large media companies and are more
reflective of a 'BBB+'
rating.
--The contemplated spin-off of Time Inc. will benefit the
company's operating
profile but is not expected to have a material impact on the
company's credit
profile.
--Time Warner's strong portfolio of cable networks anchors the
ratings.
The rating action incorporates Fitch's view that the business
risks and
operating profile attributable to Time Warner's credit profile
are in line with
other large media companies and are more reflective of a 'BBB+'
rating.
Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and
consistent free cash
flow (FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends), solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity,
leading market
positions in core businesses, and strong content brands. In
addition, the
company's lower exposure to cyclical advertising revenues
relative to its peer
group, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local
advertising markets,
provides incremental support to the ratings.
Fitch does not anticipate any change to Time Warner's financial
policy, namely
its 2.5x net leverage target or its capital allocation strategy.
Fitch believes
the company's operating profile and strategies provide the
company sufficient
capacity at the current ratings. Fitch calculates gross and net
leverage of
2.7x and 2.3x, respectively, as of the year ended Dec. 31, 2012,
which were
relatively unchanged compared with year-end 2011 metrics. Fitch
anticipates
that over the ratings horizon, Time Warner will issue debt to
keep leverage at
or near its target as EBITDA grows.
Time Warner's capital allocation strategy continues to revolve
around investing
in its business to strengthen its product portfolio, maintaining
a strong
balance sheet (2.5x net leverage target) and returning excess
capital to its
shareholders. Time Warner returned approximately $4.3 billion
of capital to its
shareholders during 2012 including nearly $3.3 billion of share
repurchases.
The company maintains an appropriate balance between returning
capital to
shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases,
and investing in
the strategic needs of its business in Fitch's estimation.
Fitch expects a
similar level of shareholder returns during 2013.
The stability, recurring revenue, and FCF generation of the
cable networks
underpin Time Warner's ratings. This business sector derives
more than 72% of
the company's consolidated EBITDA generation. Fitch expects
mid-single-digit
top line growth, stable margins and high free cash flow
conversion over the next
several years, driven by domestic affiliate fee growth and
international
expansion. The cable networks benefit from long-term affiliation
contracts with
multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) producing a
dual-stream,
recurring, high-margin revenue base. The revenue and margin
characteristics
coupled with low capital intensity yields high FCF conversion.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of Warner Bros.
television studio enables the company to capitalize on strong
demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources. Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of
hit-driven content in
the film and television production business and acknowledges the
company's
strong track record of consistently generating desirable
content.
Fitch believes Time Warner's decision to spin off Time Inc. to
its shareholders
will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected
to have a
material impact on the company's credit profile. The proposed
transaction,
expected to be completed by the end of 2013, enables Time Warner
to moderately
de-risk its business profile while increasing strategic focus on
its Networks,
and Film and TV Entertainment segments. Time Warner's publishing
segment
accounted for 12% of consolidated revenues and 8% of adjusted
operating income
during 2012. Approximately 53% of the publishing segment's 2012
revenues were
derived from advertising. Fitch estimates that pro forma for
the Time Inc.
spin-off, advertising revenues would account for approximately
17% of 2012
consolidated revenues (down from 21% actual). On a pro forma
basis (adjusting
EBITDA for the contemplated spin-off of Time Inc.), Time
Warner's consolidated
leverage was 2.96x (2.5x net) as of Dec. 31, 2012 versus 2.71x
(2.32x net debt)
actual.
Outside of a change to Time Warner's financial strategy or
event-driven merger
and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on the
company's ability to
balance escalating programming expense and production costs with
the requirement
to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental
share of viewing
audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins. It
is critical for
Time Warner to continue making appropriate programming and
production
investments, specifically for original programming and sports
rights, to
maintain its competitive position in an increasingly fragmented
market.
Additional risks include the company's capacity to adapt to
ever-changing media
consumption patterns and technology platforms. Other concerns
include the
company's ability to stabilize its home entertainment business.
Fitch continues to believe that Time Warner is well positioned
to address the
threats and opportunities presented by emerging alternative
distribution
platforms. Fitch also believes demand for high-quality content
remains strong
across all major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks and
subscription video
on demand) and that large, well-capitalized content providers,
such as Time
Warner, will remain crucial to the industry. Fitch believes Time
Warner will
continue to distribute its owned content rationally and with the
goal of
maximizing its long-term profitability and franchise value.
Further, in Fitch's
opinion the proliferation of new distribution platforms and
methods of
consumption (smartphones, tablets) will continue to drive more
demand for Time
Warner's content, providing upside.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $2.8 billion
of cash on hand,
$5 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which
was available as
of Dec. 31, 2012), and expected FCF generation. Of Time Warner's
revolver
commitment, $2.5 billion expires on Sept. 27, 2016, and the
remaining commitment
matures on Dec. 14, 2017. Scheduled maturities are well laddered
and consist of
$732 billion during 2013 ($432 million matured in January 2013
and was paid with
existing cash) and $1 billion during 2015. Time Warner
generated approximately
$1.8 billion of FCF during 2012 and Fitch expects the company to
generate annual
FCF in excess of $1.7 billion during the ratings horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Given the rating upgrade, further positive rating actions are
not contemplated
over the current ratings horizon. That notwithstanding,
positive rating action
would likely coincide with Time Warner adopting a more
conservative financial
policy highlighted with a gross leverage target of 2.0x or
lower. Meanwhile,
Time Warner will need to demonstrate that its operating profile
is sustainable
amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption
patterns and
evolving technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretional actions of
Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting a
more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a
creditable
de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could
result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of the company's ability to
produce desired
film and television content or secure programming on its cable
networks that
consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower
subscription
fee or adverting revenues. Further, a weakening of Time Warner's
competitive
position due to its failure to adopt to emerging distribution
platforms can lead
to negative rating actions.
At Dec. 31, 2012, Time Warner had approximately $19.9 billion in
outstanding
debt, consisting primarily of the following:
--$432 million senior unsecured notes due January 2013;
--$300 million senior unsecured notes due July 2013;
--$1 billion senior unsecured notes due July 2015;
--$18 billion senior unsecured notes with maturities from
2016-2042.
Fitch upgrades the following with a Stable Outlook:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Time Warner Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
