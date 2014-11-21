(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tver Region - Rating Action Report here MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Tver Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B' and affirmed its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. The National Long-term rating has been upgraded to 'A(rus)' from 'BBB+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Positive. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds' ratings (ISINs RU000A0JR639, RU000A0JTGN5, RU000A0JUAX5) have also been upgraded to 'B+' from 'B' and to 'A(rus)' from 'BBB+(rus)'. The upgrade reflects the region's improved fiscal performance during 2013-10M14, which led to a restoration of the operating balance and a narrowing of the budget deficit before debt variation beyond Fitch's projections. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the region's budgetary performance will continue to improve over the medium-term based on the administration's commitment to control spending. Extra support from the federal government in the form of subsidised budget loans will help limit Tver's interest payments over the medium-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions reflect the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High: Tver recorded a surplus budget for 10M14. Fitch expects the operating balance to be 6.5% of operating revenue in 2014-2016, up from 3.7% in 2013. This will be supported by continued strict control over operating expenditure and growth of tax revenue, driven by a recovery of corporate income tax and reallocation of a higher share of personal income tax to the regional level. We also expect a positive current balance in 2014, reversing a trend of current deficit over the last three years. A strengthened operating balance and lower capex, which we expect to fall below 10% of total spending (2012-2013: 14%), should narrow the budget deficit to 7% of total revenue in 2014 and 3%-4% over the medium term. The region reported large budget deficits during 2009-2012, averaging at 10% of total revenue per year, which led to a heavy debt burden peaking at 63% of current revenue in 2013. Medium: Fitch expects the region's direct risk will stabilise at around 60% of current revenue in the medium-term, alongside a shrinking budget deficit. Debt payback (direct risk-to-current balance) will exceed the region's debt maturity profile, due to a still weak current balance. Tver remains exposed to refinancing pressure in 2014-2016 for 89% of total direct risk. The region plans to refinance RUB6.5bn of debt obligations due in 2014 - 31% of total direct risk - with committed loans from the federal budget, thus replacing part of its commercial debt with subsidised quasi-debt instruments. Budget loans have a three-year maturity and are provided at 0.1% interest rates. Refinancing part of the commercial debt with subsidised budget loans will offset rising interest costs on market borrowing. Tver Region's ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: The region has a moderately developed economy, which is dominated by a well-diversified industrial sector. GRP per capita was 18% below the national median in 2012. In 2013 GRP grew 1.3% yoy, in line with the national average. The administration expects the regional economy will see modest growth over the medium-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Maintaining an operating balance that is sufficient to cover interest payments, coupled with debt metrics being in line with Fitch's forecasts, would lead to an upgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 9965 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.