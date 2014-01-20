(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Virgin
Money plc's (VM)
Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) to 'BBB+' from â€˜BBBâ€™,
Short-term IDR to 'F2' from
â€˜F3â€™ and Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from â€˜bbbâ€™. The
Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed the Support Rating at â€˜5â€™ and its
Support Rating Floor
at â€˜No Floorâ€™.
The upgrades reflect Fitchâ€™s opinion that the bankâ€™s
earnings will continue to
improve, while its asset quality and funding profiles will
remain sound and that
liquidity and capitalisation, while declining from high levels,
will remain
solid. The ratings also reflect Fitchâ€™s expectation that
expansion will continue
at a controlled pace and that the bankâ€™s public disclosure
will improve.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VMâ€™s Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by its standalone
credit profile as
reflected in its VR. Fitch believes that support by the
authorities or by the
groupâ€™s ultimate shareholders in case of need cannot be relied
upon.
Consequently, we do not factor extraordinary support into its
IDRs.
Fitch expects the bankâ€™s standalone credit profile to improve
on higher
profitability over the medium term following improvements to the
balance sheet.
The bankâ€™s net interest margin should be boosted by growth in
new low-risk,
residential mortgage loans with wider margins, and the
consolidation of a new
higher-yielding credit card loan portfolio. Costs are likely to
remain fairly
flat due to the current scalability of its operations.
Fitch expects mildly positive operating profits in 2013 to have
been boosted by
capital gains from the sale of its share in its credit card
partnership with
MBNA, as part of its buyback from MBNA of a portion of the
existing VM credit
card portfolio.
While asset quality, on-balance sheet liquidity and
capitalisation are likely to
weaken we do not expect such deterioration to be material enough
to adversely
affect the ratings. Mortgage arrears are currently low: the
original loan book
acquired from Northern Rock on 1 January 2012 had virtually no
arrears; new
lending policies have been prudent; and low base rates in the UK
have generated
a fairly benign environment for mortgage performance. However,
as newer loans
season (both mortgage and credit card lending) and as base rates
rise, arrears
will increase but we expect them to remain below average
industry levels in the
medium-term.
Reported regulatory ratios are strong with the capital base
comprising entirely
of core Tier 1 capital, which simplifies capital expectations
under the Basel
III regime. Ratios are likely to moderate as a result of
projected loan growth
but to remain in line with the bankâ€™s prudent risk appetite.
Liquidity is higher
than the industry average and partly reflects managementâ€™s
conservative attitude
to liquidity.
VMâ€™s public disclosure is fairly weak. However, this is likely
to improve as VM
moves towards its preparations for an initial public offering.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs and VR may be downgraded should asset quality
unexpectedly deteriorate
to the extent that it erodes capital, particularly if VMâ€™s
pre-impairment
operating profit remains weak. Negative rating pressure may also
result if
capital, liquidity and funding deteriorate more quickly than
expected, as a
result of weak earnings and excessive asset growth, whether
organically or
through acquisitions.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in assumptions around
the propensity or
ability of the authorities or the shareholders to provide timely
support to the
bank, neither of which is expected by Fitch.
