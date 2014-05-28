(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Germany-based Volkswagen AG's Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes to 'A' from 'A-' and Short-term IDR to 'F1'
from 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Volkswagen
International Finance NV's guaranteed notes to 'A' from 'A-'.
The upgrade reflects the group's resilient performance in a currently highly
adverse and competitive automotive environment and comfortable financial
headroom in its ratings. Earnings declined slightly in 2013 and are likely to
erode further in 2014 but we expect a recovery in 2015 as benefits from the
group's new platform increase and the product portfolio strengthens further. In
addition, profitability and key financial ratios remain strong for the rating
category. The group's business profile is also well in line with the 'A' rating
category.
Recent acquisitions have moderately weakened some of Volkswagen's key credit
metrics but the financial profile remains strong, including a substantial cash
position and conservative financial policy, as well as a significant cash
generation ability. We believe that the group's ratings can accommodate some
further moderate ad-hoc cash outflows, but our rating case does not include
numerous and substantial acquisitions or cash expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Declining but Resilient Margins
Operating margin declined to 5.9% in 2013 from 6% in 2012 and 7.1% in 2011,
excluding the robust double-digit margins from its Chinese joint ventures.
However, these margins remain solid considering the adverse environment and
significant investments the group has made during the same period. Fitch expects
profitability to erode further in 2014 from weak pricing in Europe and weakening
sales in other regions, but we expect operating margins to rebound to more than
6.5% by 2016.
Modular Toolkit Strategy
Fitch expects the new modular transverse toolkit (MQB) platform strategy to
generate substantial time and cost savings in development, purchases and
production. However, it poses the risk of a flaw or quality issue with that
platform, which could have major repercussions. In addition, brand management
will be key to maintain a clear differentiation between the group's various
brands in spite of common parts.
Above-Average Business Profile
Volkswagen's ratings are supported by its unparalleled product portfolio in the
auto and heavy-truck segments. They also reflect its broad geographical
diversification, leading market shares and an unrivalled potential for cost
savings and economies of scale.
M&A Risk
M&A risk remains present given the group's acquisitive strategy and history. The
recent acquisition of Scania's minorities for EUR6.7bn has been completed while
an offer on MAN's remaining shares is still pending and could cost up to
EUR3.5bn. We believe that other acquisitions are probable to support
Volkswagen's growth strategy, potentially in the truck sector and to purchase
another stake in its JV with FAW in China.
High Cash Outflows
Volkswagen has ambitious investment plans of EUR84bn through to 2018 to support
growth. This should materially affect operating margins through increasing
depreciation in coming years. However, higher investments should ultimately
benefit its product offering and industrial footprint.
Robust Liquidity
The group maintains a solid net cash position, backed by ample liquidity. At
end-1Q14, it reported gross cash and equivalents of EUR25.7bn at group level,
plus EUR8.6bn of short-term securities (including EUR22.7bn and EUR7bn,
respectively, for the industrial business). This is compared with EUR13.6bn of
financial debt from the group's industrial activities. Recent market
transactions include the hybrid debt issuance of EUR2bn in 2013 and of EUR3bn in
1Q14. We also expect up to EUR2bn of preferred shares to be issued to partly
refinance the Scania deal.
Below-Peers Corporate Governance
Fitch considers Volkswagen's corporate governance as weaker than at its main
peers, although this does not have a direct and immediate impact on the ratings.
Key areas of weakness include a 20% blocking minority in voting resolutions,
conflicts of interest between some board members including between Porsche and
Volkswagen, and lack of independence and diversity at the supervisory board
level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
-Operating margins remaining below 3% (for industrial operations) and 4% (at
group level) (5.6% and 5.9% at end-2013, respectively; 5.4% and 5.7%, expected
at end-2014, respectively)
-Significant deterioration in key credit metrics including adjusted gross
leverage above 1.5x (1.3x at end-2013; 1.0x expected at end-2014)
-Cash from operations on debt below 60% (89% at end-2013; 80% expected at
end-2014, recovering to more than 100% at end-2015). This could result, in
particular, from aggressive M&A or accelerated capex without a parallel
improvement in earnings.
An upgrade is unlikely as Volkswagen has already reached a natural ceiling for
the industry.