ReportFRANKFURT/MOSCOW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded the
Russian Voronezh Region's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings to 'BB+'
from 'BB' and affirmed the Short-term foreign currency rating at
'B'. The
National Long-term rating has been upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from
'AA-(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Voronezh Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds
ratings of RUB10bn
(ISIN RU000A0JTG34 and RU000A0JU823) were also upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB' and
'AA(rus)' from 'AA-(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the following rating drivers and their
relative weights:
High:
Voronezh Region last year recorded strong budgetary performance
in line with
Fitch's expectations. Its operating margin increased to 14% in
2012 (2011:
12.9%) while deficit before debt variation narrowed to 2.5% of
total revenue
from 3.2% in 2011. Fitch expects the region to continue
recording sound
operating performance with the operating balance at about 15% of
operating
revenue in 2013 and 16%-17% in 2014-2015. Deficit before debt
variation is
likely to widen slightly to 5%-6.5% of total revenue in
2013-2015.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to 25%-26%
of current
revenue in 2013 and up to 30% in 2014-2015, from 17.5% in 2012.
The agency
assesses the region's expected debt as moderate as it is below
the average debt
burden borne by most of its peers in the 'BB' rating category.
The debt increase
will be used to fund its expected deficit. The expected payback
ratio (direct
risk/current balance) is likely to remain favourable at below
two years in
2013-2014 and close to this figure in 2015 (2012: less than one
year).
The region's liquidity position is sound, with cash reserves
amounting to
RUB4.9bn in 2012 (2011: RUB6.2bn). Average monthly cash stood at
RUB5.8bn by
end-Q313. As of 1 October 2013 the region also had two stand-by
credit lines up
to RUB2.3bn, available on first demand basis.
Medium:
The region's administration expects moderate GRP growth of 5%-6%
yoy in
2013-2015. The local economy demonstrated double-digit growth in
2011-2012, with
GRP expanding 12.1% yoy according to the administration's
figures (2011: 11.4%).
The region's industrial output increased 27% yoy, while growth
in agricultural
output accounted was 43%.
Voronezh region's ratings also reflect the following rating
drivers
Fitch views the institutional framework in Russia as a weakness
for the region's
ratings. Because the region has yet to establish a track record
of stable
development, and also because of frequent changes to the
division of expenditure
responsibilities between sub-nationals and the federal
government, the region's
budget-forecasting ability is limited. This in turn affects its
planning for
long-term development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by sound operating
performance with a
debt coverage ratio of below four years of current balance and
direct risk
remaining below 40%-45% of current revenue.
A negative rating action could result from weak operating margin
falling below
5% for two consecutive years leading to a significantly weakened
direct risk
payback ratio that is above the average maturity of the region's
debt portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 9994
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 807 6111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
