(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded South Korea based Woori Bank's (Woori; A-/Stable) legacy subordinated unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The two-notch upgrade reflects Fitch's reassessment of the Woori's legacy lower Tier 2 capital securities. The agency has gained sufficient confidence that sovereign support will flow through to banks' Tier 2 regulatory capital securities in South Korea due to the authorities' recent revision of its policy on subordinated capital securities. Previously, the agency had believed that the potential provision of extraordinary sovereign support would not be reliable for such legacy Tier 2 notes of any Korean commercial bank despite of the terms of conditions of such notes. In recent months, the Korean regulators have allowed its commercial banks to change the key terms of Basel III write-off triggers: i.e. the removal of a management improvement order received from the regulator as one of two point of non-viability (PONV) triggers. The other trigger - when the bank becomes insolvent - remains. This effectively means that the PONV is reached upon insolvency or default, which is similar to the point at which senior debt is considered to be in default. Fitch understands that the motive behind these changes is to deepen the pool of investors for capital securities to support a rising trend of issuance. Based on such development, the agency has decided to consider using the support-driven issuer default rating (IDR) or the viability rating (VR) (whichever is higher) as the anchor rating for systemically important banks' Tier 2 instruments (both Basel III Tier 2 and legacy Tier 2 securities) because we expect pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency. Woori's legacy Tier 2 notes are now rated one notch below its Long-Term IDR, which in turn is based on an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Korean sovereign (AA-/Stable) because of the bank's systemic importance. Woori's support-driven IDR, which is higher than its VR of 'bbb', is used as the anchor rating. Specifically, the legacy Tier 2 notes have minimal non-performance risk (no notch) relative to the senior unsecured debt issued by Woori. The securities have gone-concern loss absorption features. Fitch rates the notes one notch below the anchor rating to reflect their below-average loss-severity relative to senior unsecured instruments as a result of their subordinated status. The notes have no coupon payment flexibility. For more details on a change Fitch's approach in rating Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, see the non-rating action commentary "Korea Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly", dated 26 September 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Woori's Long-Term IDR, which is sensitive to changes in the ability and propensity of the Korean authorities to provide support, would affect the rating of these notes. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the bank's IDR or/and the regulatory capital securities. The upgraded notes of Woori are as follows: -USD 389.17 mln 7.63% Lower Tier II Notes due on 14 April 2015 (ISIN: US981058AD23 and USY9695NDG52), and -USD 500 mln 5.875% Subordinated Notes Lower Tier II Notes due on 13 April 2021 (ISIN: US98105FAB04 and US98105HAB69) The other ratings of Woori are unaffected and are as follows: International ratings: Long-Term IDR rated at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR rated at 'F1' VR rated at 'bbb' Support Rating rated at '1' Support Rating Floor rated at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt rated at 'A-' Hybrid (legacy Tier 1) securities rated at 'BB-' National ratings: Senior unsecured THB-denominated debt rated at 'AAA(tha)' 