(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded its
ratings on XLIT Ltd.
(a Cayman Islands subsidiary of XL Group plc) and its
property/casualty
(re)insurance subsidiaries (collectively XL) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Series D and E preference ordinary shares to 'BBB-' from
'BB+';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) to 'A+' from 'A'.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release. The Rating
Outlook on the IDR is Positive. The Rating Outlook on the IFS
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating rationale for the one-notch upgrade of XL's
ratings reflects
favorable recent underlying net earnings from improving calendar
year and
run-rate accident year underwriting results, particularly in the
company's
insurance segment, as well as improving operating earnings-based
interest and
preferred dividend coverage. The ratings also continue to
reflect the company's
solid capitalization, reasonable financial leverage and large
diversified market
position in both insurance and reinsurance lines, as well as
anticipated
challenges in the overall competitive property/casualty market
rate environment.
The Positive Outlook on the IDR reflects XL's improved operating
earnings-based
interest and preferred dividend coverage that could potentially
result in a
return to standard notching for the moderate Bermuda regulatory
environment that
reflects the existence of limited payment restrictions to the
holding company.
Currently, the holding company IDR reflects nonstandard wider
notching due to
unfavorable fixed-charge coverage.
XL posted a net loss of $24 million through the first six months
of 2014, as
favorable underwriting results were offset by a $621 million net
loss on the
sale of its life reinsurance subsidiary to GreyCastle Holdings
Ltd. in June
2014. Fitch views this transaction as overall neutral to the
rating as the
immediate accounting write-off charge is manageable (about 5% of
XL's total
shareholders' equity) and is offset by reduced future
volatility, with the
investment market risk passed on to the buyer through a funds
withheld
liability. As such, this should help XL to increase focus on its
core
property/casualty business. Net earnings totaled $1.1 billion
in 2013 and $651
million in 2012, years which included modest catastrophe losses.
XL's core property/casualty operations posted a very favorable
six-month 2014
GAAP combined ratio of 89.0%, which included minimal catastrophe
losses (1.9
points). This is improved from 92.5% and 96.3% for full years
2013 and 2012,
respectively, which included 5.3 points and 8.0 points (6.2
points from
Hurricane Sandy) for catastrophe losses.
Excluding the impact of catastrophes and favorable reserve
development, XL's
underlying accident year combined ratio has exhibited
considerable improvement
in recent periods to 91.5% in the first half of 2014 (1H:14),
92.0% in full-year
2013 and 93.7% in 2012. This is down from 98.5% for 2011,
primarily driven by
reduced large non-catastrophe property loss activity and
business mix changes.
XL's insurance segment, in particular, has demonstrated
meaningful improvement,
with an accident year combined ratio excluding catastrophes of
95.3% in 1H'14,
compared with 96.7% in full-year 2013, 98.5% in 2012 and a
sizable 104.2% in
2011. This favorable result is due in part to underwriting
actions taken by the
company over the last several years to improve margins in its
poorer performing
challenged insurance businesses.
XL's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage has been
weak in recent years, averaging a low 4.4x from 2009-2013.
However, earnings
coverage improved to more historical levels at 6.0x both through
the first six
months of 2014 and in 2013, with more manageable catastrophe
losses and overall
reduced interest costs. This follows 4.3x in 2012 and 1.6x in
2011, years with
higher catastrophe losses.
XL continues to maintain a reasonable financial leverage ratio
(adjusted for
equity credit and excluding unrealized net gains/losses on fixed
maturities) of
17.7% at June 30, 2014 and 16.9% at Dec. 31, 2013, with debt
plus preferred
equity-to-total capital of 26.4% at June 30, 2014, compared with
26.5% at Dec.
31, 2013. XL's capital position has remained stable, with
shareholders' equity
of $11.4 billion at June 30, 2014, up slightly from $11.3
billion at Dec. 31,
2013, as the net loss and share buybacks were offset by net
unrealized
investment gains.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a near-term upgrade
to XL's IDR and
debt ratings includes operating-earnings-based interest and
preferred dividend
coverage maintained at 6.0x or higher. Key rating triggers that
could lead to
an upgrade in XL's ratings over time include favorable earnings
with low
volatility, including a combined ratio in the low 90s. In
addition, continued
strong capitalization of the insurance subsidiaries, with a net
premiums
written-to-equity ratio of 0.8x or lower, a financial leverage
ratio maintained
at or below 20% and operating-earnings-based interest and
preferred dividend
coverage of at least 10x could generate positive rating
pressure.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
significant charges
for reserves that affect equity and the capitalization of the
insurance
subsidiaries, financial leverage ratio maintained above 20% or
debt plus
preferred equity to total capital above 30%,
operating-earnings-based interest
and preferred dividend coverage below 6.0x-7.0x, increases in
underwriting
leverage above 1.0x net premiums written-to-equity ratio,
earnings below
industry levels and failure to maintain consistent underwriting
profitability.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
XLIT Ltd.
--IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5.25% senior notes due 2014 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$300 million 2.30% senior notes due 2018 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$400 million 5.75% senior notes due 2021 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$350 million 6.375% senior notes due 2024 to 'BBB+' from
'BBB';
--$325 million 6.25% senior notes due 2027 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$300 million 5.25% senior notes due 2043 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$345 million series D preference ordinary shares to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+';
--$999.5 million series E preference ordinary shares to 'BBB-'
from 'BB+'.
The IDR Rating Outlook is Positive.
Fitch has also upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' the IFS ratings of the
following XL
(re)insurance subsidiaries:
--XL Insurance (Bermuda) Ltd;
--XL Re Ltd;
--XL Insurance Switzerland Ltd;
--XL Re Latin America Ltd;
--XL Insurance Company SE;
--XL Insurance America, Inc.;
--XL Reinsurance America Inc.;
--XL Re Europe SE;
--XL Insurance Company of New York, Inc.;
--XL Specialty Insurance Company;
--Indian Harbor Insurance Company;
--Greenwich Insurance Company;
--XL Select Insurance Company.
The IFS Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.