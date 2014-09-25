(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Yorkshire Building
Society's (YBS; A-/Stable/F1) GBP2.1bn equivalent covered bonds
to 'AAA' from
'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows the upgrade of YBS's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable on 24 September 2014 (see
'Fitch Upgrades 2
UK Building Societies' IDRs; Affirms 4 Others' on
www.fitchratings.com for
further details).
The rating is based on YBS's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an
IDR uplift of 0, Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk)
and the 83.7%
asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the 85% 'AAA' breakeven AP. The
Stable Outlook for
the covered bonds rating reflects that of YBS. Fitch currently
relies on the
83.7% contractual AP used in the asset coverage test.
It should be noted that the criteria under the existing
programme documents for
account bank eligibility are only a Short-term IDR of at least
'F1', which are
not in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria of at least a
Long-term IDR 'A'
and Short-term IDR 'F1' to support the covered bonds' rating at
'AAA'.
Currently, this is being met by HSBC Bank plc (AA-/Stable/F1+)
as account bank.
However, Fitch would review the covered bonds rating should YBS
decide to
transfer the role of account bank to the building society
itself.
Fitch expects to communicate the 'AAA' credit loss, as well as
the breakeven OC
components in further details after reviewing the updated cover
pool and
performance data within the next three months. The agency notes
that there may
be scope of improvement in the breakeven AP after the review of
the updated
cover pool in Fitch's asset and cashflow models.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) YBS's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to
'BBB+' or below;
or (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR
uplift and the D-Cap
is reduced to three or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch
considers in its
analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 28
May 2014; 'Criteria Addendum - UK Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions',
dated 30 May 2014 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in
Structured Finance
Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
Criteria Addendum: UK - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow
Assumptions
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
