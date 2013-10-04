Oct 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rising optimism among U.S. homeowners may point to
moderately higher spending on home renovation projects through 2014, according
to Fitch Ratings in a new report.
Fitch is projecting home improvement spending will increase 4% in 2013 and grow
5% next year as the housing market continues its modest recovery. .
'After six years of declining overall returns for remodeling projects, the home
improvement industry finally turned the corner and saw an increase in costs
recouped from home improvement projects,' said Director Robert Rulla.
'Increasing housing turnover will also provide added impetus for remodeling
spending as homeowners prepare their homes for sale and new owners undertake
projects to personalize their homes.'
That said, challenges remain for the sector that could derail a sustained
rebound in remodeling spending. Unemployment is still high, consumer credit
standards continue to be tight and consumer confidence is still weak.
Additionally, rising mortgage rates could slow down cash-out refinancing
activity, which may perhaps limit homeowners' ability to finance large projects.
'Spending for big-ticket remodeling projects will continue to lag the overall
remodeling improvement',' said Rulla. 'That said, homeowners are slowly warming
to the idea of undertaking larger discretionary projects and purchases.'
