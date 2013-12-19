Dec 19 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

With the U.S. federal government shutdown a distant memory, delinquencies and losses for prime auto loan ABS were steady in November as consumers continue to pay down their auto debt, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Positive economic factors such as an improving job market, strengthening home values and rising U.S. equities coupled with stable used vehicle values are supporting auto loan ABS performance, a trend that Fitch expects to continue into early 2014.

More favorable used vehicle market conditions during November supported auto ABS performance following the government shutdown and negative sentiment surrounding the economy.

The wholesale vehicle market will likely come under pressure from higher volumes of late-model used vehicle supply next year, which will lead to lower used vehicle values and higher loss severities. In the auto lease ABS sector, Fitch expects a 40% increase in scheduled residual value maturities (on a dollar basis) coming due in 2014 versus 2013. Recovery rates should decline next year, though they remain healthy historically and in line with second-half 2009 levels.

Both prime and subprime auto loan ABS 60+ day delinquencies posted marginal month-over-month (MOM) improvements in November. In the prime sector, delinquencies fell 11% MOM to 0.33% last month, and were 8% below 2012 levels. Subprime delinquencies were at 3.57%, 1.4% lower versus October's level, and virtually unchanged year-over-year.

Prime auto loan ABS annualized net losses (ANL) were 0.42% in November, up one basis point over October's level and 17% above 2012. However, current levels remain well below the historical average particularly given the record low ANL rates recorded in late 2012. Subprime ANL rose 8.6% in November over the prior month to 6.83%. November ANL were 1.6% higher than during the same period in 2012.

The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) was at 122.4 last month, in line with 122.3 in October. Stronger consumer demand for used vehicles was seen in November propping up values despite rising new vehicle inventories and incentives. Overall it was consumer demand and sales levels which held up vehicle values even as actual market conditions eroded slightly.

Fitch continued to take positive rating actions in the prime sector during November. Year-to-date auto ABS upgrades totaled 41 through November, well above the 26 issued during the same period in 2012. The prime auto ABS sector has a positive rating outlook headed into 2014 as Fitch expects positive ratings actions to continue into the first half of the year.

Fitch's indices track the performance of approximately $72.1 billion of prime and subprime auto loan ABS. Of this amount, 68% is backed by prime auto collateral and the remaining 32% subprime collateral, issued from a total of 133 transactions.