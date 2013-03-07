(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 07 (Fitch) Competitive industry pressures,
particularly in the
subprime sector, are leading to looser underwriting which may in
turn push
losses modestly higher in U.S. auto ABS, according to Fitch
Ratings. In its
latest 'Fitch Voice: Structured Finance', however, Fitch says
that low actual
losses, strong average credit quality and stable or increasing
credit
enhancement levels will help steer auto ABS performance away
from any
significant deterioration.
FICO and credit tier distributions are providing one of the
clearest indications
of loosening underwriting standards. Since the middle of last
year, Fitch has
seen more originations geared towards more inclusion of the
bottom most tier
FICO scores. 'With the lowest tier FICOs beginning to make up a
larger
percentage of an overall ABS pool, losses have the potential to
accelerate over
time,' said Managing Director John Bella.
Competitive pressures are likely to be most acute in the
subprime sector where
Fitch notes that over 20 subprime issuers have come to market
with ABS
transactions since 2008.
Some experts are also predicting the wholesale markets to weaken
somewhat. This
along with used car prices are areas that Fitch will be watching
closely since
any softening outside these current expectations might worsen
the outlook for
losses.
Another trend worth noting is the increasing amount of
'innovation' beginning to
show up in auto ABS structures. The sector has long been known
for sticking with
traditional features like simple sequential pay structures and
relatively short
average lives that have kept losses very low. However,
'innovations not seen
since 2007 are beginning to show up again in new auto ABS deals,
making them
potentially more volatile if the broader economy deteriorates,'
said Bella.
'Fitch Voice: Structured Finance' provides a series of topical
articles on
developments in the global structured finance sector. The latest
piece, 'KEYS to
Cars in 2013: Will Auto ABS Avoid the Potholes?' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
