CHICAGO, January 22 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorpâ€™s (USB) fourth
quarter 2013 (4Qâ€™13)
earnings were essentially flat from the sequential quarter and
up 3.0% from the
year ago quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. USBâ€™s results
equated to a solid
1.62% return on average assets (ROA) and a 15.4% return on
average equity (ROE),
which continues to place USBâ€™s results at the top of the
banking industry.
Total revenue was flat from the sequential quarter as a modest
increase in net
interest income (NII) was offset by a decline in non-interest
income primarily
due to lower mortgage banking income during the quarter. The
companyâ€™s net
interest margin (NIM) declined three basis points to 3.40% from
the sequential
quarter as continued compression in asset yields was offset by
lower borrowing
costs. Non-interest expenses, while higher than the sequential
quarter due to
increased compensation, professional services, and marketing
expenses, were
still reasonable as they equated to a still good 54.9%
efficiency ratio.
Fitch continues to note that USBâ€™s main competitive advantages
are its low cost
funding advantage, which allows it a pricing advantage in
winning new lending
relationships, and its overall low cost structure, which has
helped to support
returns during the challenging low interest rate environment
over the last few
years.
USBâ€™s average loans grew 1.5% from the sequential quarter and
5.7% from the
year-ago quarter. The growth was primarily in commercial loan
balances,
construction and development loans, higher on balance sheet
residential
mortgages, and high auto loan balances, all partially offset
continued
reductions in covered loans. Fitch would expect some additional
incremental loan
growth for USB over the course of the next year.
Credit quality continues to be very strong with both the
non-performing asset
(NPA) ratio excluding covered loans and the net charge-off ratio
(NCO)
continuing to decline. In 4Qâ€™13 the NPA ratio excluding
covered assets declined
to 0.80%, and the NCO ratio declined to 0.53% of average loans.
Fitch continues
to believe that overall credit quality is likely nearing or at a
cyclical
trough, and that there will be some reversion in USBâ€™s credit
quality metrics
over a medium-term time horizon. Fitch also expects USBâ€™s
credit quality at that
time to be better than most industry peers.
Given the slow growth macro environment which has constrained
loan growth, USB
continues to actively return capital to owners via dividends and
share buybacks.
In 4Qâ€™13, USBâ€™s total payout ratio was 65%, which was lower
than the 77% in
3Qâ€™13, but still on the higher side. Fitch would expect the
payout ratio to
remain on the high side without opportunities for meaningful
loan growth or
acquisitions.
USBâ€™s capital position remains sound, particularly given its
strong capital
generation ability. The Tier 1 common (CET1) ratio modestly
increased to 9.4% at
4Qâ€™13, up from 9.3% in 3Qâ€™13. Additionally, USBâ€™s pro
forma CET1 ratio under the
Basel III standardized approach increased to 8.8% at 4Qâ€™13, up
from 8.6% at
3Qâ€™13.
