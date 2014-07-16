(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 16 (Fitch) U.S. Bancorp's (USB) second quarter
2014 (2Q'14) stated
net income was $1.5 billion, up relative to both the sequential
and year-ago
quarters. This equated to a 1.60% return on assets (ROA)
relative to a 1.56%
ROA in the sequential quarter and a 1.70% ROA in the year-ago
quarter. Fitch
continues to view USB's results favorably and believes the
strength of earnings
is largely to due to the company's low cost structure and
diversified franchise
relative to peer banks. These factors help to support USB's
ratings, which are
some of Fitch's highest for global financial institutions.
USB's net interest income (NII) grew modestly relative to the
sequential and
year-ago quarters due to growth in earning asset balances and
growth in low-cost
deposits. The company's net interest margin (NIM) clocked in at
3.27%, down
from both the sequential and year-ago quarters. Given low asset
yields,
competition for loans, and deposit costs likely at an absolute
floor, Fitch
continues to expect USB's NIM to modestly compress as long as
interest rates
remain at their current levels.
Toward the end of the quarter, USB completed its acquisition of
the Chicago-area
branches of Charter One Bank from the RBS Group. This was
primarily a deposit
acquisition, and brought an additional $4.8 billion of deposits
onto the balance
sheet. Given still tepid loan growth industrywide, Fitch
expects that a large
proportion of these deposits are invested in low- yielding
securities, which
could further compress the company's NIM in the next quarter,
since they will
include a full quarter's results. That said, Fitch also
believes that this
transaction enhances USB's funding profile, whose strength will
become more
evident in a higher interest rate environment whenever that may
occur.
USB's non-interest income showed good growth across most
categories,
particularly in the sequential quarter but also relative to the
year-ago
quarter. Fitch also notes that USB's strong contribution to
overall revenue
from non-interest income, which was 47% in 2Q'14, continues to
be a ratings
differentiator for the company. Fitch expects growth areas in
non-interest
income over time to be in wealth management offerings as well as
merchant
processing revenue.
Expenses rose in 2Q'14, up 8.2% compared to the sequential
quarter and 7.7% in
the year-ago quarter. This was due largely to a settlement with
the Department
of Justice (DOJ) as well as higher professional services and
marketing spend,
particularly to the sequential quarter. For the quarter,
expense growth
modestly outpaced revenue growth indicating some negative
operating leverage for
the quarter. Nevertheless, USB's efficiency ratio of 53.1%
remained strong, in
Fitch's opinion.
Asset quality metrics continue to improve for USB as well as the
rest of the
banking industry. While USB's provision expense increased due to
some
comparatively good loan growth, particularly in traditional
commercial loans and
in construction and development loans, provision was still $25
million less than
net charge-offs. Fitch continues to believe that asset quality
metrics are near
a cyclical trough and that there will be some reversion in these
metrics, but
that it may take a few years to develop. Given USB's track
record through the
financial crisis, Fitch generally believes that its asset
quality metrics will
be comparatively better than peer banks when the reversion in
these metrics
begins.
USB continues to generate ample capital via earnings, and given
the low growth
environment continues to return a significant portion of
earnings to
shareholders. In 2Q'14, USB returned 75% of second quarter
earnings to
shareholders via dividends and buybacks, all while maintaining
satisfactory
regulatory capital levels. The company's fully phased-in Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio under the Basel III standardized approach (USB's
binding
constraint) was relatively unchanged relative to the sequential
quarter at 8.9%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.