(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 08 (Fitch) Smaller U.S. banks appear to have
been more
aggressive lenders over the last twelve months and may be more
vulnerable to
asset quality deterioration in a rising rate environment,
according to Fitch
Ratings. Loan growth trends among larger and smaller U.S. banks
noticeably
diverged in 2013. Loan books were broadly stable at the 25
largest institutions
in 2013 while the small banks group grew loans by 4.8%,
according to recently
released Fed data.
We believe smaller banks have been particularly aggressive with
commercial and
industrial (C&I) loans, which saw growth exceed 8% in 2013, or
almost one third
of the $115 billion loan book growth for small banks.
Signs of overheating continue in bank C&I lending. Fed officer
surveys have
pointed toward more lax standards and pricing on these loans, as
did this year's
interagency loan review of shared national credits. Furthermore,
we primarily
see smaller banks as price-takers and term-takers and likely to
accept weaker
loan covenants. However, we believe some Top 25 banks could also
be sacrificing
loan pricing. Unlike the smaller banks, the larger banks
typically offer
multiple services to their customers that compensate for the
competitive
pricing. We do not envisage direct rating implications for most
banks at this
time from near-term C&I performance.
Real estate loan growth of 4% for smaller banks was primarily
paced by expansion
in commercial real estate lending, which was up over 6%
year-over-year (yoy) for
the group. While not broken out in the weekly aggregate Fed
data, we believe
that smaller banks have increased their holdings of loans
secured by multifamily
and office properties. These may be more exposed to rising
interest rates,
especially if low hurdle rates were used for underwriting. The
group's level of
closed-end residential loans bumped up over the past year (at
just 2%),
potentially pointing toward smaller banks' willingness to extend
on-balance-sheet duration to stave off near term margin
compression.
Consumer loans also expanded in 2013 even with the continued
deleveraging of
U.S. consumers. The aggregate Fed data shows a net yoy decline
in credit card
outstandings on both groups' balance sheets. However, growth of
5% and 11% for
the large bank and small bank group respectively in "other
consumer loans" more
than outpaced the shrinkage of card balances. This loan category
is primarily
made up student and auto loans. Fitch believes the auto loan
space has also
experienced loosening underwriting standards over the past year.
The top 25 banks saw a shift away from real estate lending and
into C&I and
other loans, but no net increase in overall loan book in
2013.This could be for
a variety of reasons, including increased regulatory scrutiny
over consumer loan
products as well as the need to wind down sizable legacy
portfolios.
In aggregate, U.S. bank loan growth in 2013 was muted at 1.9%,
down from around
4.5% in 2012, but in line our 2013 GDP expectation of 1.7%.
Fitch expects loan
demand to stay muted against the backdrop of modest GDP growth.
This highlights
the challenges for revenue growth in the weak economic recovery,
particularly as
mortgage refinancings have dropped with the pickup in long-term
rates in May
2013. Banks are likely to focus primarily on levers they can
control, such as
expenses, to offset net income pressures.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-3153
Julie Solar
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-5472
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Review: 3Q13 (Revenue Growth Still a
Challenge, Reserve
Releases Buoy Earnings)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.