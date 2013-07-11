(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 11 (Fitch) The U.S. banking industry is poised for
a potential
rise in M&A activity over the immediate term, mainly among
smaller and
more-regional focused institutions, according to a new Fitch
Ratings report.
This report provides a more comprehensive follow up to a Fitch
comment on bank
M&A published July 10.
Fitch believes there is a need for bank M&A activity based, in
part, on
increased cost structures for most banks, the growing economies
of scale that
will benefit larger institutions, and the desire to grow into
new geographic
markets and lending products.
Furthermore, intense loan origination competition is currently
plaguing the
industry. An increase in acquisition activity will remove some
industry
capacity, which Fitch views positively as too many banks are
chasing too few
lending opportunities.
Catalysts have begun to emerge that will bring an increase in
activity over the
intermediate term. These include:
--Higher stock market values, particularly for healthy
institutions;
--Strategic focus on growing loans potentially via acquisition;
--Emphasis on mitigating potential interest rate risk;
--Belief that sufficient scale now matters more due to higher
regulatory and
compliance costs;
--Fatigue on the part of bank management and boards at potential
sellers.
From a credit perspective, Fitch's views on potential
acquisitions typically
focus on the level and depth of due diligence done by the
acquiring institution,
the acquirers knowledge of the target market, the pro forma
composition of the
loan and securities portfolios, the pro forma capital ratios of
the combined
entity, as well as the ability to integrate and realize
estimated cost savings
from potential transactions. Fitch also views prices paid for
acquisitions,
terms and type of financing, strategic rationale, as well as
cultural fit of
some institutions as potentially affecting ratings.
The full report 'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions: When Will
the Catalysts
Kick-In?' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
