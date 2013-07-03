(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/NEW YORK, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Chicago July 3, 2013: Changes in the way U.S. banks pay deposit insurance premiums to the FDIC may drive some important shifts in the composition of bank leveraged loans and CLOs in second-quarter financial statements, says Fitch. The change has the potential to influence demand for 'AAA' rated CLO tranches, pushing banks into higher-risk pieces of recently issued securitizations, or force some banks to reduce their future holdings of CLOs. In 2011, the FDIC revised its approach to the assessment of deposit insurance premiums paid by banks with $10 billion or more in assets. The amount of premiums to be paid by insured institutions is now calculated, in part, using a scorecard method that factors in a bank's exposure to higher-risk assets, including leveraged loans and CLOs. The assessment level is not influenced by the relative risk of CLO holdings, suggesting that some banks may look increasingly to lower-rated tranches in order to cover the assessment through better pricing. The rule went into effect on April 1, making all leveraged loans and CLOs issued after that date subject to the revised assessment approach. This means that any significant changes in banks' CLO holdings driven by the FDIC rule change could begin showing up in second-quarter financial results released next month. We believe the introduction of the new approach on April 1 may have pulled demand for CLOs forward somewhat into the first quarter. This may have elevated first-quarter-ending asset levels somewhat. Quarterly data provided by Highline Financial indicate that total CLO holdings for U.S. banks stood at $56.6 billion as of March 31, up 24% year over year. The largest trading banks still account for the vast majority of total industry CLO holdings, with JP Morgan having the largest in dollar terms at about $27.3 billion. Other big banks have also stepped up CLO investments since early 2012. Wells Fargo, in particular, has grown its CLO portfolio to $15.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, up 90% from a year earlier. Citigroup's holdings stood at $4.5 billion, and PNC also grew its CLO book to $2.1 billion in first-quarter 2013 from $323 million in first-quarter 2012. Some large regional banks and even some very small institutions are also increasing CLO investments as net interest margins have been compressed and alternative asset yields remain low. CLOs offer better yields and floating-rate structures. Growing concern over interest rate risk once the Fed begins to exit its quantitative easing program may be steering many banks toward floating-rate CLOs. Contact: Doriana Gamboa Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0865 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.