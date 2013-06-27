(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 27 (Fitch) U.S. banks, facing regulatory capital
impacts from
their subprime mortgage servicing portfolios, continue to sell
mortgage
servicing rights (MSRs) to nonbank servicing specialists,
according to Fitch
Ratings. Over the last year, the sale of more than $500 billion
in unpaid
principal balance (UPB) to nonbank servicers from banks has been
publicly
reported, based on Fitch's analysis.
Ocwen Financial's acquisition of MSRs from OneWest Bank earlier
this month for
$2.5 billion is the latest example of moves, particularly by
smaller banks, to
divest whole servicing portfolios. Walter Investment Management
and NationStar,
two other large servicing specialists, have also completed
sizable portfolio
acquisitions in recent months.
The decision by many banks to reduce or exit subprime and
distressed mortgage
servicing in part reflects regulatory risks faced by these
institutions in the
migration to Basel III, where the maximum value of MSRs a bank
can count toward
Tier I capital is effectively 10%. As a consequence, banks
approaching the
thresholds will likely reduce their servicing assets to take
into account the
deduction from capital.
This is likely to create temporary growth opportunities for
nonbank servicers,
however, the sustainability of growth in the longer term will be
constrained by
the declining size of the subprime market reflecting the lack of
new
originations since 2007. We believe larger subprime servicing
specialists will
eventually be driven toward increased origination activity as
the housing market
improves and the balance of distressed loan MSRs diminishes in a
more benign
market environment. In the process, balance sheet risk for these
servicers is
expected to modestly increase.
Many nonbank mortgage servicers have significant levels of
private equity
ownership, whose investment strategies typically seek to achieve
cost
efficiencies through increased scale and/or capitalize on
slowing mortgage
refinancing in a rising rate environment, which increases the
value and revenue
potential of the MSRs acquired. Private equity involvement
raises questions
about the firms' investment horizons and capital extraction
plans with respect
to owned mortgage servicers.
Fitch believes the growth and outsized scale of larger nonbank
servicers may
pose challenges to a potential orderly transfer of servicing,
should it become
necessary. In high stress, low probability scenarios used to
analyse the ratings
of high investment-grade structured finance bonds, a potential
large portfolio
transfer of servicing may have negative rating implications for
these bonds.
A growing number of new, smaller servicers have also entered the
market, which
may over time mitigate risk associated with a concentrated
servicer landscape.
We believe there is currently available capacity and sufficient
expertise by
certain smaller nonprime servicing specialists, to make
portfolio acquisitions
from smaller banks seeking to divest of its servicing portfolios
in the near to
medium term.
We recognize that not all MSR acquisitions are alike. In
evaluating the merits
of these acquisitions, an analysis of repurchase obligations and
litigation
risk, as well as the ability of the servicer to successfully
integrate the
portfolio are essential. These risks are a function of the types
of mortgages
assumed, as well as their vintages.
Contact:
Johann Juan
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-3339
Diane Pendley
Managing Director
Structured Finance
+1-212-908-0777
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0278,
Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.