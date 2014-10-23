(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 23 (Fitch) Signs of a modest pullback in
leveraged lending
appeared in the third-quarter debt underwriting results of
multiple large US
banks, likely reflecting attempts to respond to growing
regulatory scrutiny on
underwriting highly leveraged loans and bonds, according to
Fitch Ratings.
While the declines may be attributable, in part, to reduced
refinancing activity
after 2013's leveraged lending record, the declines would be
viewed positively
from a rating perspective and may bode well for banks' results
under upcoming
Shared National Credit (SNC) reviews.
Third quarter declines in debt underwriting revenues, of which
leveraged lending
revenues are a component, were seen in four of the five largest
US investment
banks, including Bank of America (down 12%, vs. 2Q), Citi (down
16%), Goldman
Sachs (down 39%) and JPMorgan Chase (down 20%).
Comments made by several banks during third quarter earnings
calls attributed
debt underwriting drops, at least in part, to reduced leveraged
lending and
increased regulatory scrutiny of that business. Overall
leveraged loan and debt
underwriting was off 17% through the first nine months of 2014
while leveraged
bond underwriting was off 7% over the same time period,
according to data
compiled by Fitch.
Aside from Credit Suisse's reported receipt of Fed guidance
regarding its
leveraged lending practices, Fitch is unaware of any other banks
that have been
explicitly called out for their leveraged lending activity.
Nevertheless, the
reduced debt underwriting suggests many banks have taken the
warnings with
elevated seriousness. The potential incorporation of leveraged
loan stresses in
future CCAR tests may be further influencing this trend.
Reduced leveraged lending is generally viewed favorably from a
credit
perspective, to the extent that it reduces regulatory scrutiny,
risks of fines
and temporary or permanent balance sheet risk. Even in the case
of leveraged
loans that are intended to be syndicated, banks run the risk of
getting hung
with loans in the event of a market disruption.
A byproduct of banks' reduced leveraged lending activity is that
less regulated
entities may pick up more advisory and/or leveraged debt
underwriting business.
Jefferies' increased standing on the high yield league table,
for example, is in
part a result of that firm's higher willingness to extend
leveraged loan
financing through its joint venture with Mass Mutual.
Regulators have highlighted leveraged lending as a concern for
some time now,
and it was discussed in great detail in the 2013 annual SNC
review, which is an
interagency regulatory review of large syndicated corporate
loans and loan
commitments. The most recent review was conducted in the spring
of 2014 and its
results are expected to be published shortly. Fitch expects the
SNC review to
provide fresh commentary on the progress (or lack thereof) by
banks in achieving
more stringent underwriting guidelines and less risky terms on
the most
leveraged loans and bonds.
