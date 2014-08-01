(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Capital markets revenues for the
five U.S. global
trading and universal banks (GTUBs) for the second quarter of
2014 (2Q'14) were
negatively impacted by a generally lackluster trading
environment, which
resulted in subdued client activity, according to Fitch Ratings.
Lower quarterly
revenues in trading of fixed income, currency and commodities
(FICC) offset
improvements in underwriting revenues.
FICC revenues for the five U.S. GTUBs have been on a structural
downward trend,
primarily due to newly imposed regulations, such as the Volcker
Rule. Despite
weakness, FICC continues to remain a significant earnings
driver. If the
downward trend continues, earnings from capital markets will
continue to be
weak. During 2Q'14, FICC revenues were particularly affected by
subdued client
activity.
Fitch believes that FICC revenues in the near term will remain
challenged due to
the evolving regulatory landscape and economic conditions. New
rules on capital
will continue to impact FICC revenues. However, equity market
revenues should
pick up with higher volatility and volumes. M&A revenues should
be strong
reflecting the completion of previously announced deals.
For further commentary, the report 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets
Update: 2Q14'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' The report is confined
to the five large
U.S. global trading and universal banks (Bank of America,
Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley).
