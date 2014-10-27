(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Ongoing regulatory and legal risks
tempered by
improvements in capital markets business indicate future
earnings for U.S. banks
will be similar to those recently reported in the third quarter
(3Q), according
to a new Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch expects fourth quarter 2014 (4Q'14) bank earnings growth
will be
challenging with further incremental net interest margin (NIM)
compression
expected, though spread income expand modestly for some given
earning asset
growth. Litigation expenses for the larger banks remain high and
Fitch does not
expect this to abate over the near term as a number of pending
issues remain
unresolved.
A return, however, of some market volatility that occurred in
September and
October may bode well for trading revenues.
Reported net income for the largest 17 U.S. banks in Fitch's
portfolio generally
improved in 3Q on a sequential basis. The improved results were
supported by
modest spread income growth, a focus on core expenses, improved
capital markets
results, and various one-time gains related to loan sales or
divestures.
Total period-end loans were essentially flat from prior
quarter-end, with growth
driven predominantly by higher C&I balances. Home equity and
credit card
balances also continue to decline. Fitch has highlighted
concerns regarding
excessive C&I loan growth either in relation to industry
averages or as a
multiple of GDP growth. While no rating actions have been taken
to date related
to this concern, Fitch is continuing to monitor this trend
closely.
The full report 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 3Q14' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' and provides specific commentaries for
each of the 17
large banks in Fitch's portfolio.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Quarterly
Comment: 3Q14
(Fighting Against the Current of Low Interest Rates)
here
