NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Tuesday's interagency release of
the final
qualified residential mortgage (QRM) standards, a set of
qualifying exemptions
on the requirement to retain risk on mortgages securitized in
the RMBS market,
provide meaningful incentives for banks to maintain quality
underwriting and
avoid certain riskier mortgage products. The rule should curb
many practices
that led to severe bank pressures during and after the financial
crisis,
according to Fitch Ratings.
The final QRM, however, avoids minimum down payment standards
originally
proposed by regulators in 2011, thus providing mortgage
originators considerable
flexibility to lend to high loan-to-value (LTV) borrowers. Fitch
believes this
could modestly boost mortgage lending, with limited negative
implications for
banks' balance sheet exposure, as these loans could still be
sold to RMBS trusts
with zero percent risk retention. Any mortgage loans that are
eligible for sale
to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (or their successors) are
automatically included
under QRM, as long as the credit risk is ultimately borne by the
US Treasury.
QRM is one component of the credit risk retention rule that
applies to
structured assets broadly and is mandated by the Dodd-Frank Act.
The rule
requires banks and other securitizers of assets to meet certain
underwriting
criteria or retain 5% of the securitization intended to be sold.
The QRM rule aligns with each of the seven main features of
Qualified Mortgage
(QM) rules, which focus on a borrower's ability to repay and
create a safe
harbor for originators when loans fail. Most notably, to qualify
as both a QM
and QRM, total debt-to-income for borrowers is capped at 43% and
negative
amortization, interest-only and balloon loans are restricted.
For banks originating commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS), the bar to
be exempt from risk retention is relatively high compared to
legacy regulatory
underwriting guidelines. The risk retention rule limits
commercial real estate
loan LTVs at 65% and 70% for cumulative LTV. The current
regulatory guidelines
for commercial real estate loans are 85%. Auto loans likewise
have higher bars
to be exempt from risk retention, such as having to meet rules
such as no
60-plus day delinquencies on any debt within the last 24 months
and putting down
or trading in at least 10% of the purchase price of the vehicle.
The risk retention rule is broadly consistent with the
interagency regulatory
guidelines on leveraged lending, which will require greater
retention of loans
sold through CLO structures Regulators continue to favor loans
with lower
leverage and amortization principal within a reasonable time
frame. The
leveraged lending guidance states that commercial loans should
generally
amortize 50% of principal within five to seven years. The risk
retention rule is
a bit more proscriptive in that 50% of principal should be
amortized in five
years or less. Fitch has commented separately on the final risk
retention rule's
impact to non-bank CLO managers. Please see "Fitch: Risk
Retention Questions
Grow for CLOs, Shrink for RMBS."
The final rule provides no flexibility for securitization
sponsors to transfer
retained risks. Additionally, the rule prohibits direct hedging
of retained
risk. However, indirect hedging is possible through macro hedges
of similar
asset classes or securities. Fitch believes indirect hedging is
an important
tool to reduce credit exposure in the case of systemic credit
deterioration, but
will not act as a perfect hedge against the risk. The ability to
retain the 5%
interest either in the form of a horizontal or a vertical
tranche allows for
some flexibility in structuring the economics and risk profile
for various
transactions.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
