NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) A shift by US banks to increase the
proportion of
securities classified as held-to-maturity (HTM) likely signals
an attempt to
reduce capital volatility, especially during periods of rising
interest rates,
according to Fitch Ratings. Banks will have to balance these
benefits with the
reduced liquidity of HTM securities.
HTM securities increased to 16.4% of banks' total securities
holdings at
end-2013 from 9.1% two years previously, when the changes were
first proposed,
according to FDIC data. The majority of this rise has occurred
since mid-2013,
when long-term rates started rising. Some banks achieved this
change largely by
reinvesting cash flows or maturing available-for-sale (AFS)
securities into HTM.
However, some banks are making one-time reclassifications given
flexibility
under US GAAP.
The greatest shift has been at US banks subject to the advanced
approach (those
with over $250bn of assets or $10bn of foreign exposure) as new
Basel III rules
on unrealized gains and losses on AFS flowing through regulatory
capital only
apply to them. They are likely transferring securities from AFS
to HTM to avoid
a build-up of unrealized losses in accumulated other
comprehensive income
(AOCI), which will be included in the common equity tier 1
calculation starting
in 2015.
HTM securities at advanced approach banks increased on average
to 20% of
securities from 8% two years ago, although there was significant
variance among
individual banks. U.S. Bancorp made the greatest shift to HTM
securities,
increasing them by 22 percentage points since end-2011 to a
substantial 48.7% of
securities.
Even banks that are not subject to the advanced approach and are
allowed to opt
out of including AOCI in their CET1 calculation are making this
shift. BB&T,
UnionBanCal and M&T Bank are examples of large regional banks
that are
increasing their HTM securities. We have also observed some
community banks
taking part in portfolio shifts, such as Trustmark, which moved
about a third of
its securities to HTM in 4Q13. These banks are likely protecting
tangible common
equity to support their credit profiles and equity valuations.
Changes made to protect bank capital from interest rate
volatility may reduce
available liquidity. HTM securities cannot be sold prior to
maturity without a
punitive impact from an accounting standpoint, so banks will
balance the capital
benefits with liquidity needs. However, HTM securities can be
used for pledging
or repo purposes, so an outsized portion of them in bank
portfolios may not
raise liquidity risks provided the investments are high credit
quality.
