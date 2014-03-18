(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) A shift by US banks to increase the proportion of securities classified as held-to-maturity (HTM) likely signals an attempt to reduce capital volatility, especially during periods of rising interest rates, according to Fitch Ratings. Banks will have to balance these benefits with the reduced liquidity of HTM securities. HTM securities increased to 16.4% of banks' total securities holdings at end-2013 from 9.1% two years previously, when the changes were first proposed, according to FDIC data. The majority of this rise has occurred since mid-2013, when long-term rates started rising. Some banks achieved this change largely by reinvesting cash flows or maturing available-for-sale (AFS) securities into HTM. However, some banks are making one-time reclassifications given flexibility under US GAAP. The greatest shift has been at US banks subject to the advanced approach (those with over $250bn of assets or $10bn of foreign exposure) as new Basel III rules on unrealized gains and losses on AFS flowing through regulatory capital only apply to them. They are likely transferring securities from AFS to HTM to avoid a build-up of unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), which will be included in the common equity tier 1 calculation starting in 2015. HTM securities at advanced approach banks increased on average to 20% of securities from 8% two years ago, although there was significant variance among individual banks. U.S. Bancorp made the greatest shift to HTM securities, increasing them by 22 percentage points since end-2011 to a substantial 48.7% of securities. Even banks that are not subject to the advanced approach and are allowed to opt out of including AOCI in their CET1 calculation are making this shift. BB&T, UnionBanCal and M&T Bank are examples of large regional banks that are increasing their HTM securities. We have also observed some community banks taking part in portfolio shifts, such as Trustmark, which moved about a third of its securities to HTM in 4Q13. These banks are likely protecting tangible common equity to support their credit profiles and equity valuations. Changes made to protect bank capital from interest rate volatility may reduce available liquidity. HTM securities cannot be sold prior to maturity without a punitive impact from an accounting standpoint, so banks will balance the capital benefits with liquidity needs. However, HTM securities can be used for pledging or repo purposes, so an outsized portion of them in bank portfolios may not raise liquidity risks provided the investments are high credit quality. Contact: Bain Rumohr, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-3153 Julie Solar Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 312-368-5472 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.