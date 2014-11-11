(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 11 (Fitch) Efforts by many US banks to offer
more
wealth-management capabilities are generally positive for
diversifying earnings
and increasing revenue per customer, as growth in core bank
products remains
tepid and net interest margins compressed, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Wealth management, including advisor-based guidance and asset
management,
provides recurring sources of income and requires less capital
usage than
traditional bank loan products. Wealth management services can
strengthen and
make stickier relationships with good customers, which tend to
provide
additional deposit funding, as well as opportunities for
cross-selling a bank's
core products, such as mortgage lending.
Not surprisingly, many banks, as well as other financial
institutions such as
retail brokers and asset managers, have been bolstering their
wealth management
platforms over the last few years. This has included poaching
financial advisory
teams, boosting the hiring of financial advisors and acquiring
wealth-management
firms. One example of the trend is Chase Private Client, where
Chase has
re-formatted its branches with a focus on attracting wealthier
customers through
dedicated service teams and premium banking services.
Wealth management strategies tend to segment customers by
investable assets or
net worth. While banks tend to seek out the mass affluent and
high net-worth
market segments, many wealth management services are accessible
to mass market
banking customers.
We have also noted that several banks are investing in
technology and tools to
allow customers' to track investments and make investment
decisions through the
banks' interface. Technology platforms and brokerage services
are scalable and
can help grow both assets under management and transaction fees.
One example is
Merrill Edge, Bank of America's platform to sell investment
management services
to the bank's mass affluent and mass market customers.
Regardless of which market segment may be targeted, we see
wealth management as
diversifying a bank's revenues away from its core interest
rate-sensitive loan
products. Some banks are also using wealth management to help
subsidize
traditional banking products.
While compensation costs tend to be higher in the high net-worth
segment, banks
are focused on having teams service clients in order to reduce
their reliance on
one advisor. To the extent that banks are successful with the
shift, this
strategy may help insulate performance over time.
With appropriate control of costs and management of the many
compliance issues,
wealth management businesses can help support a company's
ratings. We believe
the distribution force of wealth management can be a key
competitive advantage,
especially for larger firms. One risk, however, is the
possibility that, as
competition for advisors and wealthier clients heats up further,
profitability
may be marginalized.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-2057
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.