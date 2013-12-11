LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) The US bipartisan budget proposal
announced on
Tuesday signals an improvement in the functioning of budget
policymaking, Fitch
Ratings says. It suggests a lower risk of further political
brinkmanship around
budget policy precipitating another government shutdown or debt
ceiling crisis,
which would damage the US economy and perceptions of US
sovereign
creditworthiness.
But the proposal does not increase the federal government debt
ceiling, which
Congress will need to raise again by 7 February to give the
Treasury the
borrowing capacity it needs to meet its payment obligations and
avoid further
recourse to extraordinary measures.
The fiscal scope of the two-year proposal agreed between Senate
Budget Committee
chairman Patty Murray and House Budget Committee chairman Paul
Ryan is modest.
The estimated reduction in the budget deficit of USD20bn-23bn
over 10 years is
only 0.1% of GDP.
The proposal, announced ahead of Friday's self-imposed deadline,
has yet to pass
Congress. If it is passed the appropriations committees would
then need to agree
spending bills by 15 January to prevent another potential
government shutdown.
Nevertheless, a bipartisan agreement in the Congress Budget
Committee suggests
that the bouts of political disagreement that have destabilised
US budget
policymaking may become less frequent and intense. It even
suggests some
potential political capacity for a more substantive, longer-term
agreement on
revenue and expenditure reforms that could help reduce the US
government's
debt/GDP ratio over the medium to long term.
As part of the reported agreement, the indiscriminate
expenditure sequester
would be loosened by USD63bn over two years and replaced by
revenue increases
and more targeted expenditure cuts worth an estimated USD85bn.
As we have previously stated, we expect to resolve the Rating
Watch Negative on
the US 'AAA' sovereign rating by end-1Q14 after conducting a
review, although
timing will reflect the resolution of the FY14 budget
discussions and further
debt ceiling developments. The review will focus on projections
for US public
finances and our assessment of the impact of the debt ceiling
crisis on US
creditworthiness.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
