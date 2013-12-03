(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 03 (Fitch) Loss rates for the largest U.S.
credit card issuers
improved again in the third quarter, as cardholders remained
cautious on
leverage but continued to spend at a healthy pace to optimize
card reward
program benefits. Net charge-offs (NCOs) and delinquencies
cannot fall much
further, and Fitch Ratings expects some modest deterioration in
card portfolios
during 2014.
The NCO rate for the top seven general-purpose card issuers fell
by 44 bps
sequentially in third-quarter 2013 to 2.85% on a
weighted-average portfolio
basis. As the U.S. labor market has strengthened slowly in 2013,
personal
savings rates have remained high and consumer leverage has
sustained at
below-average levels, even as card purchase volumes have
continued to expand in
recent quarters.
Average purchase volumes for the top seven issuers gained 7.2%
last quarter
compared with a 5% growth rate in third-quarter 2012. Growth in
transactor
activity, or cardholders that tend to repay their card balances
in full each
month, has continued to outpace revolving credit growth. We
expect this trend to
continue as consumers cash in on card rewards and continue their
transition to
electronic payments. Still, a strengthening economy and improved
consumer
confidence is expected to fuel growth in revolving volumes
longer term, which
will provide loan growth for the sector.
Card segment profitability for major issuers has been solid,
with the top seven
issuers posting an average return on loans of 4.1% for the first
nine months of
2013. Lower credit loss provisions benefited many issuers in
2013. However,
higher provisions are likely to become a headwind in 2014 as the
process of mean
reversion in loss rates begins, albeit at a very slow pace.
For a detailed analysis of credit card issuers' third-quarter
2013 performance,
see the special report "U.S. Credit Cards: Asset Quality Review
3Q13," dated
Dec. 3, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Credit Cards:
Asset Quality
Review 3Q13 (Consumers Cautious on Leverage But Continue to
Spend)
here
