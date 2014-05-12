(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The U.S. CMBS delinquency rate held mostly steady in
April following significant declines in the prior two months, according to the
latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS delinquencies ticked down three basis points (bps) in April to 5.13% from
5.16% a month earlier. This marks the smallest drop in over a year, after
declines of 10 bps or more in nine of the past 12 months. The CW bulk sale has
recently concluded; none of the servicers currently have assets marketed as part
of a bulk sale.
The largest new delinquency was the $80 million 1111 Marcus Avenue loan (JPMMC
2006-FL2), secured by a condominium interest in an office complex in New Hyde
Park, NY. Meanwhile, the largest resolution was the $80.5 million Central Parke
Pool (WBCMT 2006-C25), a real estate owned (REO) asset that was sold for a 61%
loss.
In total, resolutions of $689 million in April outpaced new additions to the
index of $561 million. Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:
--Industrial: 6.67% (from 6.74% in March);
--Multifamily: 5.97% (from 6.03%);
--Office: 5.43% (from 5.36%);
--Hotel: 5.18% (from 5.35%);
--Retail: 5.11% (from 5.15%).
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
'here'