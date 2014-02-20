(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 20 (Fitch) Smaller U.S. banks with assets of
less than $10
billion are stepping up M&A activity at a time when weak organic
growth
prospects and rising regulatory costs are driving a need for
increasing scale,
according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that these catalysts,
combined with
acquirers' higher stock prices, should promote additional deals
over the coming
months as some institutions under $1 billion look to sell in an
increasingly
difficult operating environment.
Community bank M&A activity has remained relatively strong in
the first months
of 2014. Fitch believes that regulatory exhaustion and an
inability to improve
returns on equity have led many banks with assets under $1
billion to sell,
particularly as transaction multiples have improved.
The number of small bank M&A transactions where the target bank
was less than $1
billion in assets and the acquirer was near $3 billion rose to
31 in 2013 from
17 in 2012, according to data provided by Highline Financial. We
expect deal
activity in 2014 to remain near last year's levels, or
potentially rise, in
light of the growing competitive pressure felt by the smallest
institutions.
Some recently announced deals include Montana-based First
Interstate Bank's
acquisition of Mountain West Bank in essentially a 50/50
cash/stock deal, and
Citizens Business Bank's all-cash purchase of American Security
Bank. While both
deals have been well received by equity investors, we believe
both deals reflect
increased interest among some larger community banks (those with
assets of
between $3 billion and $10 billion) to capitalize on higher
stock prices and
deploy built-up capital to acquire smaller competitors.
Furthermore, we believe weak net interest margins, rising
compliance costs and
stiff competition for loan growth are forcing acquiring banks to
look at
prospective acquisitions of branch networks and deposits more
carefully. The
pressure to grow deposits is building in part as a result of the
outlook for
rising interest rates. Acquirers likely see this as a good time
to add low-cost
and relatively sticky deposits housed at smaller community banks
as rates begin
to rise.
While we expect further M&A activity in smaller chunks within
the community bank
space, we also believe that many banks approaching $10 billion
in assets will
likely be hesitant to cross over that threshold, given the
significant costs
associated with doing so. Larger banks face more rigorous
stress-testing
expectations as well as loss of fee income related to the Durbin
Amendment.
Therefore, we anticipate that most banks close to the $10
billion mark will seek
to do larger deals, potentially even a merger of equals, to gain
immediate scale
in dealing with increased regulatory costs.
For further information relating to Fitch's view on the
community banks, please
see the special report titled, "U.S. Banks: Community Banks
(Regulatory Reprieve
Positive but Headwinds Remain," dated Oct. 10, 2013.
Contact:
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+1-312-368-3153
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Banks: Community Banks (Regulatory Reprieve Positive but
Headwinds Remain)
here
