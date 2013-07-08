July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Chargeoffs and delinquencies fell to historic lows for
the third straight quarter, which augurs for an equally strong second half of
the year for U.S. credit card ABS, according to the quarterly latest index
results from Fitch Ratings.
Second-quarter 2013 (2Q'13) three-month average chargeoffs came in at 3.87%, a
26% decline compared to the 2Q'12 average of 5.23%. In addition, 60+ day
delinquencies broke new records last quarter, averaging 1.48% for 2Q'13
(compared to 1.63% in 2Q'12).
That said, the pace of improvement slowed slightly this past quarter and figures
to follow suit for the remainder of 2013. 'Credit card losses are nearing a
plateau and will likely start to trend modestly higher as 2013 comes to a
close,' said Managing Director Michael Dean.
Monthly payment rates rose again in second-quarter 2013 (2Q'13) to an all-time
high of 25.30%. This is a sign that 'consumers are still making their credit
card payments on-time and paying more of their balance off in the process,' said
Dean.
The U.S. Credit Card ABS Index is part of Fitch's series of structured finance
index reports. The index reports are updated quarterly and are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Card Index: Movers & Shakers â€“ U.S. (2Q13)