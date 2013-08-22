(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 22 (Fitch) Bank issuance trends diverged either
side of the
Atlantic in H113, according to Fitch Ratings' research. US
volumes rose to their
highest first-half level since 2008, while EMEA bank issuance
was the lowest in
a first half since before the start of the global financial
crisis.
Issuance from US financial institutions reached USD150.8bn in
the first half of
the year, compared with USD126.9bn in H112, according to data
compiled for
Fitch's latest quarterly rating and issuance reports. July
volumes also remained
strong at USD34.6bn. Separately, the Federal Reserve's recent
Senior Loan
Officer Survey showed stronger demand for lending from both
industry and
consumers, and a greater willingness among banks to lend. Taken
together, we
believe these results suggest US financial issuance is beginning
to rebound.
But H113 issuance by the EMEA financial sector fell 39% from a
year earlier to
EUR265.6bn as banks continued to reduce their balance sheets.
The fall was
mainly driven by a 62% decline in covered bond issuance,
particularly in Italy
and Spain. This trend highlights the deleveraging at banks in
both those
countries. But it also points to healing market conditions as
the proportion of
covered bonds in the new-issuance mix fell back to around a
third from over a
half a year earlier.
Although still a small part of the funding mix, EMEA financial
sector
subordinated debt issuance jumped 74% in H113. This increase is
partly due to
banks looking to boost the capital buffer for senior debt
holders against a
backdrop of progress on EU bank recovery and resolution plans.
These figures, as well as data on corporate issuance volumes and
ratings trends
across the US and EMEA, are highlighted in two recent reports;
"EMEA Corporate
Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends," and "US Corporate Bond
Market:
Second-Quarter 2013 Rating and Issuance Activity," available
from
www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Corporate Bonds: Rating and Issuance Trends
here
U.S. Corporate Bond Market: Second-Quarter 2013 Rating and
Issuance Activity
here
