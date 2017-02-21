(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, February 21 (Fitch) An ongoing downturn in the
agricultural
sector should lead to some asset quality deterioration in
agriculture-related
lending, says Fitch Ratings. However, several mitigating factors
should enable
the Farm Credit System (FCS) and commercial banks to withstand
the downturn.
The US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) latest farm sector
income forecast
points to another challenging year for farmers. The USDA expects
net farm income
to fall by 9% in 2017, marking the fourth consecutive year of
contraction.
Overall farm income is generally positive, and net cash income
should rise
slightly as farmers sell stored inventory. The sustained
contraction continues
to come off of the historically high levels experienced during a
strong cyclical
upturn in incomes from 2009-2014. The 2017 net farm income
forecast is roughly
in line with the annual average prior to 2010.
Several factors have contributed to the decline, including low
and falling
commodity prices linked to improving crop yields, weaker
economic growth
globally and a strengthening US dollar. Higher debt loads,
leading to increased
debt service costs, also weigh on net incomes. The resulting
weak income outlook
has commensurately caused declines in agricultural land prices,
with Corn Belt
cropland values declining to $6,710 in August 2016 from a peak
of $7,000/acre in
2014, according to the USDA.
Fitch believes that agricultural-related asset quality
deterioration is likely.
The length and scale of the farm income contraction, as well as
falling land
values, have raised questions among some market commentators and
investors of
the potential for a crisis as was seen in the 1980s. However,
several marked
differences suggest that the impact on the FCS and agriculture
lending at
commercial banks will not be nearly as negative.
The interest rate and inflationary environment are substantially
different. Real
and nominal interest rates are expected to remain at
historically low levels
over the next several years, with inflationary pressures also
remaining
relatively weak. This contrasts with the late 1970s and early
1980s when
interest rates rose dramatically as the Fed sought to tackle
double-digit
inflation, with the prime rate rising to 20% in 1980 from 7% in
1977.
Another key difference is the level of crop insurance. During
the 1980s, just
25% of farm acreage was covered by insurance programs compared
to 85% today,
according to the USDA.
While farmers' debt service burden rises, Fitch still projects
it to be lower
than that of the 1980s and less than the long-term average. The
interest expense
ratio has been increasing but is still relatively low at a
forecast 4% in 2017.
The ratio was 8% throughout the late 1970s, rising steadily to a
peak of 14% in
1983.
Even if rising interest rates increase debt service, anecdotal
evidence suggests
that farmers have locked in fixed rates for longer tenures than
in the 1980s,
with around 60% of fixed-rate FCS loans as of Sept. 30, 2016.
The FCS is the primary agriculture lender in the US, accounting
for around 40%
of agricultural loans. Commercial banks act as a secondary
credit provider.
Fitch does not expect worsening agriculture conditions to affect
FCS' or the
individual system banks' ratings, which will continue to be
directly linked to
the US sovereign. Moreover, the system banks' IDRs reflect their
prudent,
conservative credit culture and structural second-loss position
on the majority
of their loan portfolios.
For US commercial banks, agriculture-related credit represents
less than 3% of
lending and is concentrated in mainly small, rural banks with
less than $1
billion in assets. Fitch believes that the slowdown in the
sector is unlikely to
be a significant rating issue, with few rated banks having
significant
agriculture-related concentrations.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
