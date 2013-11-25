(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts
mid-single-digit EBITDA
growth for most companies in the U.S. healthcare sector in 2014,
despite secular
challenges affecting the operating environment.
Fitch's 2014 rating outlook for the U.S. healthcare industry is
stable. This
includes companies in the branded and generic pharmaceutical,
diagnostic and
life sciences, healthcare provider, medical device, and
healthcare services
segments of the U.S. healthcare industry.
The industry faces recurrent challenges in 2014. Consumers and
health insurers
maintain a sharp focus on controlling spending, contributing to
weak organic
growth in the developed markets for healthcare products and
services. The
factors underlying this dynamic are complex. Fiscal stress is an
intractable
problem for governmental payors. Consumers face an increasing
out-of-pocket
burden for healthcare costs, and commercial insurers are under
pressure because
of regulatory reforms.
The stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that the industry will
maintain a high
level of financial flexibility despite secular challenges.
Strong growth in
emerging markets, the implementation of the Affordable Care Act
(ACA) and
favorable demographic trends will support topline growth.
Encouraged by the
themes supporting the industry's favorable long-term growth
prospects, Fitch
expects capital markets to maintain an accommodative stance
toward healthcare
issuers in 2014.
The tailwinds to topline growth will provide a buffer in 2014,
but over the
longer term, Fitch believes the industry will need to look
beyond traditional
cost-cutting and restructuring to preserve margins. Some of the
same issues that
are supportive of the longer-term growth of the industry are
limiting companies'
ability to pass cost increases on to consumers.
In an effort to preserve margins, the industry is in the early
stages of
evolving business strategies from traditional cost-cutting and
restructuring to
a more long-lasting value focus. The slow pace of this
transition and the
uncertain influence on credit profiles likely precludes a
revision to a positive
outlook for the industry in 2014.
The full '2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Specific outlooks and trends for each of the aforementioned
industry segments
are provided in the report.
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare
Healthcare â€”
Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Propositihere
