(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 09 (Fitch) The for-profit hospital industry's
approach to
capturing the benefit of coverage expansion contained in the
Affordable Care Act
appears to work in the first half of 2014, according to Fitch
Ratings. We expect
companies to follow the same basic approach in 2015, but to
expand and fine tune
patient outreach efforts to maximize enrollment in health
insurance exchange
plans and expanded state Medicaid programs.
Operating results through the first half of 2014 indicate the
coverage expansion
mechanisms of the ACA are reaping benefits for acute care
hospitals. Hospital
companies reported a drop in the volume of uninsured patients.
While this effect
was particularly dramatic in the states the opted into expansion
of Medicaid
programs, it occurred to a lesser extent in non-expansion states
as well,
indicating that enrollment in health insurance exchange products
is also
reducing the ranks of the uninsured. The financial headwind of
caring for
uninsured patients has lessened, evidenced by markedly lower
adjusted bad debt
expense for large hospital companies.
The 2015 open enrollment period for the health insurance
exchanges begins Nov.
15. Nearly 7.3 million people enrolled in exchange plans during
the first open
enrollment period. There is reason to expect this number will
grow because the
financial penalty for not having health insurance coverage ramps
up in the
second year of the program. Based on the strong uptake and
positive operating
effects so far in 2014, Fitch expects hospital companies to at
least maintain,
if not expand, their presence in exchange plan networks in 2015.
Hospital companies will begin reporting 3Q14 results in the next
several weeks.
The upcoming reporting period will be telling in several areas,
only one of
which is the sustainability of the ACA's influence. Organic
patient volume
growth improved markedly in 2Q14, and most companies attributed
about one-third
of the result to the ACA, with improved economic conditions and
management
initiatives also playing a role. Posting a second consecutive
quarter of
generally positive results would indicate that the industry's
efforts to manage
secular headwinds to growth sector are gaining traction.
