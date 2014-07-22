(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction:
The Chalk Line
(Summer 2014)
here
NEW YORK, July 22 (Fitch) Encouraging economic and housing macro
statistics of
late are helping to position U.S. housing for more pronounced
growth for the
second half of this year, according to Fitch Ratings in the
latest edition of
the 'Chalk Line'.
Demographics, attractive affordability and a steady easing of
credit standards
should sustain and ultimately accelerate an upturn for housing
following a
subpar start to 2014. That said, 'The spring selling season was
underwhelming
enough that this, along with more guarded expectations for the
next few months,
will lead to more modest growth for macro housing statistics
before the year is
through,' said Managing Director and lead homebuilding analyst
Robert Curran.
Fitch now projects single-family starts to improve 9.5% to
677,000 as
multifamily volume grows almost 12% to 343,000. Fitch still
expects total starts
for 2014 to exceed slightly more than one million. Fitch also
projects new home
sales to advance about 8% to 465,000 and existing home volume to
decline 5% to
4.835 million, largely due to fewer distressed homes for sale.
Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
during the second half of 2014, reflecting a continued, moderate
cyclical
improvement in overall construction activity as the year
progresses. There is
potential for a few positive outlooks and/or upgrades.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of first-quarter 2014 (1Q'14)
and comment on
the expectations for 2Q'14 and years 2014 and 2015 during a
teleconference to be
held this Wednesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press
release to
follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Summer
2014' includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 1Q'14,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided.
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective.
--Recovery ratings are detailed for five single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits.
--The variability of new home sales during recoveries is
referenced.
--The under representation of young adult home owners, including
those burdened
with student debt, is analyzed.
--Our discussion of the historical pace of recovery is updated
for the current
upturn.
--Highlights of annual characteristics of new housing for 2013
are presented.
--Fitch summarizes the results of NAR's latest profile of
international home
buying activity.
--The Harvard Joint Center's revised forecasts of household
growth are rendered.
--A presentation of reasons motivating people to move between
2012 and 2013 is
referenced.
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical foreclosure filings is presented.
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
government
housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, AD&C financing, national
home pricing
trends, demographics, shadow inventory, cash sales, jumbo
loans, investors,
lumber prices, Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, the FHFA, FHA, the MBS
market,
underwriting standards, and surveys about home ownership.
--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2014 have been
updated and
initial projections for 2015 are provided.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest
Research' or by
clicking on the above link.
Contact :
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.